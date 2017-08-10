Sri Lanka vs India 2017: 5 Sri Lankan players who need to step up

​

When Australia won the World Cup in 2003 and 2007, they had a team full of champions. They were on top of the World and near impossible to beat. Yet, in the finals they won aided by individual performances that trumped the collective effort of the team on the day.

That's the thing about most team sports, including cricket. One individual can alter the course of a game. With their collective efforts failing, Sri Lanka need their individual talents to step up and play to their potential. It isn't that Sri Lanka can salvage a lot of pride; they have already lost the ongoing Test series against India. But a consolation win will go a long way in establishing the confidence within this young group.

Here we try to pick out five Lankan players whom the team needs to step up at the moment.

#5 Upul Tharanga

Enough and more has been written about Sri Lanka's pathetic opening partnerships. The culprit in chief has been one of their most experienced campaigners, Upul Tharanga. A sublime stroke-maker, Tharanga has failed to halt the streaky form of Sri Lanka's opening partnerships.

He has looked to attack from ball one, but has failed miserably, especially against the pace bowlers. While Karunaratne has been more solid at the other end, Tharanga has failed to impress and if he cannot put together a good knock at Pallekele, a drop is on the cards.

#4 Kusal Mendis

