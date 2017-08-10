Sri Lanka vs India 2017: 5 Sri Lankan players who need to step up

When Australia won the World Cup in 2003 and 2007, they had a team full of champions. They were on top of the World and near impossible to beat. Yet, in the finals they won aided by individual performances that trumped the collective effort of the team on the day.
That's the thing about most team sports, including cricket. One individual can alter the course of a game. With their collective efforts failing, Sri Lanka need their individual talents to step up and play to their potential. It isn't that Sri Lanka can salvage a lot of pride; they have already lost the ongoing Test series against India. But a consolation win will go a long way in establishing the confidence within this young group.
Here we try to pick out five Lankan players whom the team needs to step up at the moment.
#5 Upul Tharanga
Enough and more has been written about Sri Lanka's pathetic opening partnerships. The culprit in chief has been one of their most experienced campaigners, Upul Tharanga. A sublime stroke-maker, Tharanga has failed to halt the streaky form of Sri Lanka's opening partnerships.
He has looked to attack from ball one, but has failed miserably, especially against the pace bowlers. While Karunaratne has been more solid at the other end, Tharanga has failed to impress and if he cannot put together a good knock at Pallekele, a drop is on the cards.
#4 Kusal Mendis
The thing about Kusal Mendis is that he is one of the most talented batsman in the country at the moment. A terrific striker of the ball, Mendis has shown on more than one occasion his ability to change the course of games.
He did that against Australia at the very same stadium (Pallekele) in 2016 with a superb 176 that won him the Man of the Match award.
Mendis has been decent for Sri Lanka in this series but hasn't shown the kind of consistency Lankan need from him at no.3. True, he is young and lacks experience, but with this side in the decline, they need the younger guns to step up and quickly.
#3 Dilruwan Perera
Basically, Dilruwan Perera is an off-spin bowler. A layman reading his stats in this series could easily mistake him for a batsman.
He has notched up a fine 92* in the series but his bowling figures have been dismal. He has conceded 344 runs in 85 overs this series at an economy rate of 4.04 with just two wickets.
With Herath set to miss out at Pallekele, Perera will lead the spin attack and needs to up his game if his side is to trouble the in-form India batsmen.
#2 Dinesh Chandimal
Chandimal might have played only one out of the two games in this series thus far. But the pressure is already on the newly anointed skipper. With scores of 10 and 2 and a dismal performance by his team, he has a lot of work to do. Motivating his troops will in itself be a hard task.
That said, he could be one of those leading from the front skippers, score runs and set an example. His last hundred came against the Bangladeshis and although India pose a totally different challenge, Chandimal has the technique and temperament to put up a fight. Sri Lanka badly need their senior player and captain to show them the way.
#1 Angelo Mathews
Angelo Mathews has been Sri Lanka's sole hope in the middle-order since the retirements of some of their big names. Injury has constantly troubled the former Lankan skipper and he hasn't really been putting the emphasis on bowling. This only puts more onus on him to perform with the bat.
Mathews hasn't got a hundred since the one he got against India the last time they toured in 2015. Then, he topped the run scoring charts. But this time around, he has been woeful just like his teammates.
Mathews sure needs a bit of support but he has to show that once he gets that, he can lead the team to a good score. He is due a big one and Lanka will hope it comes at Pallekele.