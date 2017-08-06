Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Ravindra Jadeja suspended for third Test

​

World No. 1 Test bowler Ravindra Jadeja has been suspended from the third Test against Sri Lanka after reaching a total of six demerit points within a 24-month period.

Jadeja earned three demerit points in the recently concluded second Test in Colombo, where he gathered the ball off his own bowling and hurled it at the the batsman, Dimuth Karunaratne. On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Bruce Oxenford stated at the he "threw it in a dangerous manner."

The left-hander already had three demerit points coming into this Test during the home series against New Zealand. He got them for running down the middle of the pitch repeatedly, thereby causing damage to it.

Three demerit points count for a 50% cut in the match fee, six demerit points count for suspension from the subsequent Test.

South African fast-bowler, Kagiso Rabada, found himself in a similar situation a few days ago. He gave a controversial send-off to Ben Stokes after he dismissed him in South Africa's first Test against England, and was thus suspended for the second Test of the series.

