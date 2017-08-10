Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Sri Lanka recall Dushmantha Chameera for the third Test

​

Sri Lanka recalled Dushmantha Chameera for the final Test against India

Dushmantha Chameera is one of the two major changes to the Sri Lanka squad ahead of the third Test, scheduled to be played at Pallekele from 12 August. The Sri Lankan pacer was recalled to the squad in order to replace Rangana Herath after the latter's injury.

Chameera has claimed 22 wickets in the 6 Test matches that he played. His last Test was against South Africa in December 2016. He is not the only one who will sport the white jersey for his team after a long break.

Lahiru Gamage has also been recalled to the squad in order to strengthen the bowling unit of the Sri Lankan team. His last Test was against Pakistan in July 2015. In the five matches that he has played so far, Lahiru has just picked two wickets.

Herath's troubled back, which made him a doubt for the second Test, has ruled him out of the third Test. Despite the back ache, Herath played for the Islanders in the second Test but didn't perform at his best. He has failed to impress in the ongoing series. He could bag only five wickets in the two previous matches with an average of 69.40. He also sustained finger injuries while fielding during the second Test.

In addition to Herath, batsman Danushka Gunathilaka has been rested for the Pallikele Test. Gunathilaka made his Test debut in the second match against India at SSC. Despite performing decently for his side, he was not preferred for the last match.

Nuwan Pradeep, who sustained an injury during the first day of the second Test, was also ruled out of the series He was yet to finish his 18th over when he was seen walking out of the field clutching his left hamstring. It was later confirmed that his injury was a result of a grade-one tear in his thigh muscles.

Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating defeat by 304 runs against India in the first Test. In the second Test, they could be seen struggling against their guests as the latter continued to dominate them throughout the match. It was a cakewalk for Virat Kohli and his men who sealed the series after winning the second match by an innings and 53 runs.

Sri Lanka will now hope to avoid their complete white wash in their own backyard. They would desperately want their new alterations to work in their favor when they are facing the Indian team in the final match, which is Sri Lanka's only chance to make a comeback in the series which is 2-0 in India's favor.

Sri Lanka squad:

Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage

