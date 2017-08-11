Sri Lanka vs India 2017: India's probable playing XI for third Test

​

Battered after twin humiliations at Galle and Colombo, the jaded Lankans will now turn to Pallekele, the venue of a dead-rubber final Test, to find some solace. Injuries and poor form have gone hand in hand to chart Lanka's downfall, accentuated further by India's domination on subcontinent surfaces.

For India, the final Test presents an opportunity to throw the benchwarmers into the field, but a drastic change in the playing XI doesn't seem likely, with a proud unbeaten record too dear to lose to experimentation.

Here's India's probable playing XI for the final Test:

Top-order

Right after a career-best 190 on his comeback, Shikhar Dhawan failed to convert his start at Colombo into another big score, departing after scoring 35. However, the southpaw is most likely to retain his place at the expense of Abhinav Mukund, who, despite earning plaudits in domestic cricket, has been found wanting at the top most level.

KL Rahul's much-awaited return was going according to plan, before a horrid run-out in the first innings truncated his knock to 57. He fit in comfortably, showcasing some of his trademark drives, and will look to consolidate his spot given the heated conflict for the opening slots.

Middle order

Kohli's golden run as captain continues More

The ever-dependable Cheteshwar Pujara has shown just how valuable he is to the Test side, hammering away another Test ton at Colombo to help amass a big first innings total. An uncertainty in the Test side just a year ago, Pujara has come a long way to become the team's batting mainstay.

Although his batting form might be a little indifferent, Virat Kohli has been ticking all the boxes with his captaincy. At Colombo, a false stroke brought about his downfall on 13, but the 28-year-old will look to finish the series on a high, in preparation for the upcoming home season.

Ajinkya Rahane's versatility is coming to the fore yet again: after showing his skill in the ODIs against the West Indies less than a month ago, Rahane is back among the runs in Tests as well. His century in the second Test, along with Pujara's ton, formed the bulk of India's first innings total.

Lower middle order

Ashwin picked up a fifer in the second Test More

