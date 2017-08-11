Sri Lanka vs India 2017: India's probable playing XI for third Test

Battered after twin humiliations at Galle and Colombo, the jaded Lankans will now turn to Pallekele, the venue of a dead-rubber final Test, to find some solace. Injuries and poor form have gone hand in hand to chart Lanka's downfall, accentuated further by India's domination on subcontinent surfaces.
For India, the final Test presents an opportunity to throw the benchwarmers into the field, but a drastic change in the playing XI doesn't seem likely, with a proud unbeaten record too dear to lose to experimentation.
Here's India's probable playing XI for the final Test:
Top-order
Right after a career-best 190 on his comeback, Shikhar Dhawan failed to convert his start at Colombo into another big score, departing after scoring 35. However, the southpaw is most likely to retain his place at the expense of Abhinav Mukund, who, despite earning plaudits in domestic cricket, has been found wanting at the top most level.
KL Rahul's much-awaited return was going according to plan, before a horrid run-out in the first innings truncated his knock to 57. He fit in comfortably, showcasing some of his trademark drives, and will look to consolidate his spot given the heated conflict for the opening slots.
Middle order
The ever-dependable Cheteshwar Pujara has shown just how valuable he is to the Test side, hammering away another Test ton at Colombo to help amass a big first innings total. An uncertainty in the Test side just a year ago, Pujara has come a long way to become the team's batting mainstay.
Although his batting form might be a little indifferent, Virat Kohli has been ticking all the boxes with his captaincy. At Colombo, a false stroke brought about his downfall on 13, but the 28-year-old will look to finish the series on a high, in preparation for the upcoming home season.
Ajinkya Rahane's versatility is coming to the fore yet again: after showing his skill in the ODIs against the West Indies less than a month ago, Rahane is back among the runs in Tests as well. His century in the second Test, along with Pujara's ton, formed the bulk of India's first innings total.
Lower middle order
On the eve of his 50th Test, Ravichandran Ashwin had stated that he had been underperforming with the bat lately, and would like to contribute more to the side at No.5. A fifty in the first innings at Colombo provided the team with some useful runs, but more importantly, a five-wicket haul, plus two more wickets in the second innings, helped silence his critics.
From being in the shadows of MS Dhoni for most of his career to becoming an able replacement, Wriddhiman Saha has been the epitome of dedication towards his trade. His work behind the stumps has become an unappreciated, yet hugely important part of the side. So have his useful cameos down the order.
The jury is still out on Hardik Pandya's role in the side, but the Test rookie, who would have taken the series as an initiation program, would have learnt a lot from his experience in the first two Tests. He is being thoroughly under-bowled, however, and a few extra overs from the lanky pacer can help the primary pacers get a breather midway through the innings.
Bowlers
An untimely suspension for the world's No.1 Test bowler has paved the way for a youngster to get a look in and make his presence felt. Although Axar Patel was flown in straight from South Africa, and is a like for like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, a certain Kuldeep Yadav, waiting in the wings, is most likely to get a starting spot. His deliveries extracted ample turn on his debut against Australia: a similar spell could spell doom to the already depleted Lankans.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma's wait in the dressing room could get a bit longer, for Kohli might retain his pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav for one more game. The two haven't been running through the opposition, but have made sure that the pressure stays on the batsmen while the spinners continue to eat away from the other end.