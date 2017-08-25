Sri Lanka vs India, 2017: 5 reasons why Sri Lanka lost the 2nd ODI

India won the second of the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at Pallekele by three wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the series. But at one point, when Indian batsmen fell from 109/1 to 131/7, it seemed as though Sri Lanka’s long-awaited moment of glory had arrived.
MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put up 100 runs for the eighth wicket to take India home. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah’s 4-43 helped restrict Sri Lanka to an average score of 236 in the first innings. The start to the second innings was delayed by the rain, due to which India’s total was revised to 231 runs from 47 overs.
When India’s middle-order fell like a pack of cards, Sri Lanka had a golden opportunity to make a comeback in the series. But Akila Dhananjaya’s six-wicket haul came in a losing cause. Here are five reasons why Sri Lanka lost despite pushing India to the brink.
#5 Poor captaincy
Angelo Mathews relinquished his captaincy after the ODI series defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe last month, and Upul Tharanga was made his successor. Given that Akila Dhananjaya was in a stunning form, having taken six wickets in only his first innings against India, Tharanga should have gambled with him for a little longer.
But instead, the young bowler bowled only 8 overs and did not complete his quota. The Indian batsmen, MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, made the most of Akila’s absence and took India home comfortably.
Dhananjaya, who snapped up his career best figures of 6/54, was absolutely unplayable during his overs. He also outfoxed KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav in a single over as none of the batsmen could pick the 24-year-old’s googlies.
#4 Lack of a solid partnership in the top order
Talking of Sri Lanka’s batting department, the story from Pallekele was almost similar to what unfolded in the first ODI at Dambulla. Apart from Niroshan Dickwella’s modest 31, nobody, barring Milinda Siriwardana and Chamara Kapugedera, could get going.
Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis fell on 19 each, captain Upul Tharanga on nine runs and Angelo Mathews on 20. And just when it seemed that the 91-run partnership between Siriwardana and Kapugedera would take the hosts to competitive total, Jasprit Bumrah gave a breakthrough by removing both the batsman.
The Sri Lankan captain needs to step up for the team in the coming games. His poor performance in the first ODI also came under the scanner.
#3 Lack of a late surge
From among the three tail-enders, Akila Dhananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera and Vishwa Fernando, none could contribute with the bat. Only 18 runs came from them, as India’s death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah became unplayable. Failure to build up from where Siriwardana and Kapugedera left completely snatched away the momentum from Sri Lanka.
A few more runs from the tail could have made the target competitive. But they were anyhow still the favourites due to the relatively low target.
The batting performance by the hosts in the second ODI was still better than what was seen at Dambulla, when the last six batsmen together could accumulate only 16 runs.
#2 A disappointing opening spell
The Sri Lankan bowlers looked hapless during the 109-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. While Sharma scored a brisk half-century, Dhawan missed the same by a solitary run as Siriwardana dismissed him on 49.
A couple of early wickets would have meant lesser time and space for Dhoni and Kumar, but given that the revised target was only 231 runs, India wrapped up the game in the 42nd over.
The Pallekele International Stadium, historically, has been kinder to pacers than to spinners. Fast bowlers have grabbed more wickets at this venue than the spinners. But in the second ODI, none of the Sri Lankan fats bowlers could pick up wickets.
#1 The unexpected Dhoni-Bhuvi magic
MS Dhoni’s performances were under the scanner for a long time. His inclusion in the ODI squad to face Sri Lanka was questioned, as he barely had around 100 runs from his past six innings.
However, the World Cup winning captain, with his intelligent, cautious and calm batting proved why you cannot rule him out just yet. Dhoni crafted a patient 68-ball 45, while his second fiddle, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, got to his maiden ODI half-century.
The two added 100 runs together for the eighth wicket. MS Dhoni’s experience can be attributed as a guiding factor behind the pace bowler’s innings.