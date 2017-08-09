Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Axar Patel replaces Ravindra Jadeja in India squad

​

Axar Patel will replace Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian squad for the third Test

Axar Patel has been named as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian side ahead of the team's third Test against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. After having played 30 ODIs and 7 T20s, this 23-year-old bowling all-rounder may make his Test debut in the final encounter of a three-match series after Jadeja was banned for one match.

In the previous match, Jadeja was charged for compromising with the Code of Conduct of the players by his actions on the field. After bowling to Dimuth Karunaratne, the Sri Lankan batsman, Jadeja collected the ball and threw it at the batsman 'in a dangerous' manner.

On field Umpires, Rod Tucker and Bruce Oxenford reported this act, which was later evaluated as a breach of Article 2.2.8 of the Player's Code of Conduct. This article governs the actions related to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match.

Jadeja was found guilty of the offense, and hence, he was handed a one-match ban. However, he is expected to return to the squad for the ODI and T20 series scheduled to take place later during India's tour.

