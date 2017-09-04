Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Rating the India cricketers after ODI series

​

For the first time in Sri Lanka's history, they were whitewashed at home in a bilateral series. Much like the Test series that went before, the hosts were thoroughly outplayed throughout the series. Barring the second ODI in which they came close to tasting victory, it was one-way traffic in the ODI series.

In a series in which every member of the Indian side got a game, there were some impressive performances from Virat Kohli's side. Here's how each cricketer fared after the ODI series:

Openers

Rohit Sharma - 7.5/10

For Rohit Sharma, who had a terrible ODI record in Sri Lanka before the start of the series, it was an interesting series. Although he failed in the first and last match of the series, in between, he scored three consecutive fifty-plus scores including back-to-back hundreds to ensure India remained on course of their second whitewash on this tour.

After being rested for the West Indies, Rohit continued from where he left off in the Champions Trophy and showed that while he may not have a great record in Sri Lanka, that was just a quirk of the record books as he showed just why he is one of the best limited-pvers openers in the world currently.

Shikhar Dhawan - 6/10

After a brilliant start to the series, Shikhar Dhawn's performances slightly fizzled out as the series went on. He started with a century as India romped home with nine wickets to spare in the first ODI, fell just a single run short of his fifty in the second ODI but added just nine runs in total in the next two matches before he missed the final ODI as he had to return to India to take care of his ailing mother.

Ajinkya Rahane - 4/10

Man of the Series in India's last ODI assignment (against West Indies), Ajinkya Rahane spent the best of the series on the bench and only got his opportunity in the final match of the series with Dhawan unavailable for selection. Unfortunately, he didn't score too many in the match but will be looking to making the most of his next opportunity.

Middle-order

Dhoni and Kohli were simply sensational throughout the series More

Virat Kohli - 9/10

After a slightly disappointing tour of West Indies by his lofty standards, Virat Kohli went about setting the record straight in the ODI series and Sri Lanka, his favourite opponents, were the unforunate victims. Through the course of the series, he had hit back-to-back centuries, finished unbeaten on 82 and went second on the all-time list of most ODI centuries with 30, behind only Sachin Tendulkar.

