Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Rating the India cricketers after ODI series

For the first time in Sri Lanka's history, they were whitewashed at home in a bilateral series. Much like the Test series that went before, the hosts were thoroughly outplayed throughout the series. Barring the second ODI in which they came close to tasting victory, it was one-way traffic in the ODI series.
In a series in which every member of the Indian side got a game, there were some impressive performances from Virat Kohli's side. Here's how each cricketer fared after the ODI series:
Openers
Rohit Sharma - 7.5/10
For Rohit Sharma, who had a terrible ODI record in Sri Lanka before the start of the series, it was an interesting series. Although he failed in the first and last match of the series, in between, he scored three consecutive fifty-plus scores including back-to-back hundreds to ensure India remained on course of their second whitewash on this tour.
After being rested for the West Indies, Rohit continued from where he left off in the Champions Trophy and showed that while he may not have a great record in Sri Lanka, that was just a quirk of the record books as he showed just why he is one of the best limited-pvers openers in the world currently.
Shikhar Dhawan - 6/10
After a brilliant start to the series, Shikhar Dhawn's performances slightly fizzled out as the series went on. He started with a century as India romped home with nine wickets to spare in the first ODI, fell just a single run short of his fifty in the second ODI but added just nine runs in total in the next two matches before he missed the final ODI as he had to return to India to take care of his ailing mother.
Ajinkya Rahane - 4/10
Man of the Series in India's last ODI assignment (against West Indies), Ajinkya Rahane spent the best of the series on the bench and only got his opportunity in the final match of the series with Dhawan unavailable for selection. Unfortunately, he didn't score too many in the match but will be looking to making the most of his next opportunity.
Middle-order
Virat Kohli - 9/10
After a slightly disappointing tour of West Indies by his lofty standards, Virat Kohli went about setting the record straight in the ODI series and Sri Lanka, his favourite opponents, were the unforunate victims. Through the course of the series, he had hit back-to-back centuries, finished unbeaten on 82 and went second on the all-time list of most ODI centuries with 30, behind only Sachin Tendulkar.
Kohli was in simply sensational form throughout the ODI series and as has been the case for a while now, was the bedrock of India's success while chasing.
KL Rahul - 3/10
After an impressive display in the Test series, where he claimed the world record for fifties in most consecutive Test innings, KL Rahul had a series to forget. Batting in the middle-order, instead of his usual spot at the top of the innings, the Karnataka batsman found it difficult to get going and finished with just 28 runs in the first four matches before he was dropped. His poor form also brought his average down to 35.42
MS Dhoni - 9/10
If there were question marks surrounding MS Dhoni's place in the side before the series, there were certainly none at the conclusion of the series in which he claimed the world record for most ODI not outs and became the first keeper to complete 100 ODI stumpings.
He also played a crucial role in two of India's run chases in the series and wasn't dismissed in the entire series and finished with 162 runs to his name. The 36-year-old continues to make a mockery of his age and like fine wine, seems to be getting better with age.
Manish Pandey - 6.5/10
If one Karnataka batsman struggled, the other made sure that he delivered when he finally got his opportunity. After not playing the first three ODIs on the back of an impressive showing in the A series that India won, Manish Pandey could have been forgiven for thinking his time wouldn't come.
But he played the last two ODIs and scored a fifty on his comeback to the ODI side and fell just 14 short of making it two fifties in two in the final ODI.
All-rounders
Kedar Jadhav - 5/10
Until the final ODI, Kedar Jadhav didn't have the greatest series with the bat. However, the dimunitive batsman from Maharashtra scored a fifty in the final ODI after amassing just one run from the first three before not playing the fourth.
Although his only knock of note with the bat came in the final ODI, he had been executing his role perfectly as the off-spinner. With three wickets in the series, he showed that he still has the knack of picking up wickets at crucial intervals.
Hardik Pandya - 5/10
With four wickets in the first four ODIs, Hardik Pandya had certainly been doing his bit with the ball in the series. However, he couldn't replicate the same with the bat as he finished with just 19 runs from the four matches that he played.
While the 23-year-old has been incredibly consistent with the ball, picking up wickets at regular intervals, he needs to learn to be more consistent with the bat. With the kind of havoc that he can wreak if he gets going, India will be hoping that it is just a matter of time before he blossoms into the ideal all-rounder.
Spinners
Kuldeep Yadav - 6/10
Kuldeep Yadav might still be relatively new in his international career but has already earned the admiration of his captain. So it was certainly surprising to see that he didn't play the first three ODIs of the series. However in the final two matches, he showed just what he can do as he bamboozled the batsmen.
In an era where batsmen struggle to pick wrist spinners, let alone chinaman bowlers, Kuldeep looks set to have a long and fruitful career if he continues from his impressive start.
Axar Patel - 7.5/10
Until a few months ago, Axar Patel was the top-ranked Indian ODI bowler. Although he has lost that title to Bhuvneshwar Kumar since, the all-rounder showed just why that was the case as he delivered in the absence of the experienced duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Incredibly economical while at the same time, amongst the wickets, Patel was the most successful of the Indian spinners. With six wickets in four matches, the 23-year-old might just have done enough to secure a spot for the Australia series.
Yuzvendra Chahal - 6.5/10
The 27-year-old leg spinner finished with five wickets in the four matches that he played. Although he was a touch expensive at times, Yuzvendra Chahal showed just why every side needs a potent leg spinner in their ranks. Courtesy of his performances, Chahal seems to have overtaken Amit Mishra in the pecking order and stands a decent chance of making it to the Indian squad for the next ODI series, which is at home against Australia.
Seamers
Jasprit Bumrah - 10/10
Ever since he made his ODI debut, Bumrah has raised the bar for Indian fast bowlers. In this series, he raised the bar that bit higher as he finished with the record for most wickets by a fast bowler in a five-match bilateral ODI series.
With 15 wickets in the series, including his career-best ODI figures, the 23-year-old finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series and is quickly establishing himself as one of the finest limited-overs bowlers going around.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 7/10
Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar didn't get a wicket in the first three matches of the series, he finished with his career-best ODI figures in the final ODI and also helped India win the second ODI courtesy of his career-best score and an unbeaten century partnership with MS Dhoni.
With five wickets in four matches, the 27-year-old ended up amongst the wickets and also scored some crucial runs with the bat. While he was wicketless in the first three ODIs, he bowled brilliantly, kept the runs down, executed his yorkers and was unlucky not to pick up any.
Shardul Thakur - 3/10
After an impressive debut in the fourth ODI, where he picked up his maiden ODI wicket, Thakur had a forgettable outing in the final match. However, he showcased good pace early in his career and the 25-year-old still has time on his side.