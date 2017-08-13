Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Probable Indian ODI squad

India have been utterly dominant so far in the Test series against Sri Lanka and will be looking to carry that forward into the ODI series as well. While the Indian ODI squad is largely settled, there are a couple of changes expected from the one that travelled to West Indies.
Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, who were both rested for the West Indies tour, look set to return which means a couple of players from that series will miss out.
With the announcement of the squad just around the corner, here are the probable players that will make it to the 15-man squad.
Openers
Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane may not have got much of an opportunity in the Champions Trophy but in the West Indies series, courtesy of his incredible performances, he ensured that he will be the first-choice backup opener for India in ODIs. Four consecutive fifty-plus scores that included a hundred in the five-match ODI series against West Indies will certainly be enough to cement his place in the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series, at the least.
Shikhar Dhawan
The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 seemed to have come at the perfect time for Shikhar Dhawan as he has simply taken apart every bowling attack, irrespective of the format, since then. After finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer, the 31-year-old continued his good form against West Indies, where he scored back-to-back fifties to start the ODI series.
Although his form tailed off after that, he just scored two centuries in three Tests in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka and will be looking to carry his good form into the ODIs and T20Is.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma was rested for the limited-overs series against West Indies but looks set to return to the side for the series against Sri Lanka. He will look to continue the good form that has seen him average in excess of 50 in every year since he became an opener, in 2013. With the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul knocking on the door, Rohit will look to score big to cement his place in the side.
Middle Order
Virat Kohli
As captain and the most consistent player, Virat Kohli is the first name on the team sheet. After a brilliant Champions Trophy, the Indian captain had a forgettable series against West Indies and he will be looking to lead from the front once again, after quashing any rumours surrounding his participation in the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka.
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni didn't have much to do in the Champions Trophy but against West Indies, he had a mixed bag that only raised more questions than answers. While he did finish the series with an average of 154, doubts over his finishing prowess remain and that will continue to hang over his head like a dark cloud unless he moves up to No.4 or calls time on his career.
Irrespective of what happens, he is still the first-choice keeper and his ability behind the stumps is far superior to any other likely candidate.
KL Rahul
A lacklustre series against West Indies, coupled with the fact that India are set to play three more ODI series before the end of the year, might just prompt the selectors to try someone else in place of Yuvraj Singh. And with a world record of seven consecutive Test fifties, KL Rahul might just be that player. While he has only opened in his ODI career so far, it would do him or the side no harm to see if he can play in the middle-order as well, in the crucial No.4 or No.5 spot.
All-rounders
Hardik Pandya
After his exploits in the Champions Trophy, Hardik Pandya has ensured that he is the No.1 choice for the all-rounder spot in the ODI side. His finishing ability and the ease with which he clears the fence, coupled with the wickets he continues to get with the ball, have made the all-rounder from Baroda a certain pick for the ODI side.
Kedar Jadhav
Kedar Jadhav's entry into international cricket might have been slightly late but he has taken to it like a duck to water. Whether it is with his incredible hitting at the end of the innings or his accurate off-spin that has prised away a fair share of wickets, Jadhav has become an integral part of the middle-order.
And he looks set to continue while the likes of Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are likely to make way for others.
Spinners
Kuldeep Yadav
Having already made his Test debut, Kuldeep Yadav has impressed Virat Kohli greatly. So much so, that Kohli has said that his willingness to bowl in any situation and attack is a huge positive.
In his brief international career, the chinaman bowler has already earned the admiration of the skipper and for a spinner, that is a huge deal. So, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he is one of the three spinners India decide to go with for the limited-overs leg of the Sri Lanka series.
Ravichandran Ashwin
Despite the fact Ashwin hasn't played a great deal of limited-overs cricket, India are happy to persist with the off-spinner. While he has been incredible in the longest format of the game, his returns haven't been as good in ODIs, a format that he has barely played in the last two years.
However, in West Indies, he did show signs that he was ready to experiment to keep up with the game. And that might just be enough to ensure that he retains his spot in the side.
Ravindra Jadeja
Although Amit Mishra was brilliant in his last ODI series, Axar Patel was the highest ranked Indian ODI bowler going into the ICC Champions Trophy. India have persisted with Ravindra Jadeja and look certain to do so against Sri Lanka as well. His incredible athleticism and fielding are a big boost but he will need to contribute more with the ball if he wants to retain his place in the side.
Seam Bowlers
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
After impressive performances in IPL 2017 that he carried in to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has established himself as a regular in the Indian ODI side. With his ability to swing the new ball coupled with his accuracy and variety at the death, Bhuvi has it all and has consistently shown that he can be relied upon, irrespective of the situation.
Jasprit Bumrah
After being rested for the limited-overs series against West Indies, Jasprit Bumrah looks set to be back in the ODI set-up. Although he needs to curb his tendency of bowling too many no balls, he has shown considerable composure in his brief international career so far. From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, he has been the go-to bowler for Indian captains, especially in crunch situations.
His accurate yorkers have made him incredibly hard to get away and that is reflected in his career economy rate of under 5 in ODIs.
Mohammed Shami
Shami hasn't had too much luck when it has come to injuries but has shown time and again that when he is fit, he is arguably the best bowler India has at the moment. In the two ODIs, he played against West Indies, he finished with four wickets and is showing signs of getting back to the form he showed in the 2015 World Cup.
The 26-year-old is currently chasing Mitchell Starc's world record of being the fastest to 100 ODI wickets. The Australian seamer got to the mark in 52 matches and Shami currently has 91 from 49 matches.
Umesh Yadav
Umesh Yadav has always been a very quick bowler. In fact, one of the reasons why he has been around the Indian set-up for so long has been his ability to bowl quick. But in the last couple of years, Umesh had become more accurate and shown that he can be much more than just a quick bowler. And that is why he has been so successful across all formats and is likely to continue to take his place in the Indian ODI squad.