Sri Lanka to play day-night Test against Pakistan

​

Day-Night cricket has drawn a lot of viewers More

What's the story?

After being humiliated by India, Sri Lanka will hope to turn their fortunes around when they travel to the middle-east later this month to take on Pakistan in two Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is.

“The exact itinerary will be released shortly,” an official from the Sri Lankan cricket board confirmed.

The official also went on to confirm that one of the T2OIs will take place in Lahore, Pakistan while the other matches of the tour will take place in UAE and Dubai.

In case you didn't know...

The last Day-Night Test took place at Edgbaston between England and West Indies where the hosts won by an innings and 209 runs.

This was England's first pink ball Test while West Indies have played one more against Pakistan earlier this year.

Australia, too, have played two day-night Tests while South Africa have played one.

This will be Pakistan's second and Sri Lanka's first Test under the lights. The match is scheduled to take place on September 28.

The details:

With the T20I scheduled to take place in Lahore, this will be the first international match in Pakistan after the infamous terrorist attack in 2009 which saw gunmen fire on the touring Sri Lankan bus.

The only team to visit Pakistan during this period was Zimbabwe in 2015.

However, before Sri Lanka tour Pakistan, the World XI team will take on the Green Army in Lahore for three T20Is beginning on September 12.

What's next?

While most of the countries have already played a day-night Test, all eyes will be on the Indian cricket team as fans would be eager to watch them play under the lights as well.

Author's take:

Day-Night Tests has increased the viewership of Test cricket and has produced extremely interesting cricket as well. The pink ball seems to provide more to the fast bowlers when compared to the red cherry.

Also, the fact that Sri Lanka have agreed to tour Pakistan once again is great and this would provide the opening for other international teams to begin touring them once again.

Sri Lanka have had dreadful results over the past few months and they will have their task cut out against the deadly pace attack of the Pakistanis.

​

​