Sri Lanka opt to bat in final ODI against India

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 3 (ANI): Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the fifth and final match of the ODI series against India at the R. Premdasa Stadium here on Sunday.

The hosts, who have already lost the series 0-4, will be playing for pride and bring some cheers on the faces of their fans.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli's men, who are brimming with confidence after their stellar performance in the complete tour, will look to clinch their first overseas ODI whitewash since 2013.

India have made four changes in their Playing XI. On the other hand, regular skipper Upul Tharanga is leading the hosts in the final ODI.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga(c), Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Malinda Pushpakumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga. (ANI)