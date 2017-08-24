Sri Lanka launches inquiry into recent losses

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera has revealed that they are initiating a probe into the woeful state of cricket on the island following a series of recent humiliating defeats.

Sri Lanka had to face a humiliating 0-3 whitewash against India in the three-Test series and thus have been drawing flak both from former cricketers and fans.

The defeat against the Virat Kohli-led side came after Sri Lanka lost a home ODI series to bottom-ranked Zimbabwe, and made an early exit from the Champions Trophy.

Jayasekera further informed that the cricket board is inviting former administrators, players, sports experts as well journalists to suggest ideas on how to revive the game in Lanka.

"I am hoping to get all these experts at a single forum and thrash out issues. There is no point in blaming administrators or the players without an in-depth study. The idea is not to apportion blame, but address the deficiencies and rally behind the national team, Sport24 quoted Jayasekera as saying.

The Lankan sports minister also ruled out suggested clear-out of the cricket board which was aggressively pushed by former skipper Arjuna Ranatunga following the side's crushing three-match Test series whitewash at the hands of India on home turf.

The former skipper had renewed call for sacking of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) chief Thilanga Sumathipala and also urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to investigate management at the board.

"I don't want to interfere in the administration. That might lead to isolation by the ICC (International Cricket Council)," Jayasekera said.

He, however, admitted that poor fitness of the players is a major reason Sri Lanka's poor performance in the recent times.

Earlier, the sports minister had caused a stir after he termed the squad too fat and unfit to play in Test matches.(ANI)