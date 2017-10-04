Sri Lanka drop Lasith Malinga for Pakistan ODIs

​

Lasith Malinga's form and fitness have been under scrutiny for quite some time More

Veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga has been dropped from the Sri Lankan team for their upcoming ODI series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates. Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) recently revamped selection committee headed by Graeme Labrooy decided to axe the 34-year-old pacer following a spate of poor performances in the side's previous bilateral 50-over series, against India on home soil.

Meanwhile, batting mainstay and former captain Angelo Mathews also does not feature in the squad after failing to recover from the calf injury that had ruled him out of the 2-match Test series against Sarfraz Ahmed's team. The five-match ODI series between the two teams will begin on October 13 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

