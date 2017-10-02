Sri Lanka to begin packed India Tour from November 16

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct. 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka will be playing three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is over a period of 37 days on their tour to India.

The first Test is likely to begin in Kolkata on November 16.

The other two tests will be played in Nagpur and Delhi before the limited-overs leg of the tour kicks off in Dharamsala with the first ODI to be played on December 10.

The remaining two ODIs will be played in Mohali and Visakhapatnam. The two sides will then lock horn in the three T20Is which are slated to be held in Cuttack, Indore and Mumbai.

The official tour itinerary is, however, still yet to be announced by the BCCI.

ESPNcricinfo has verified the schedule with most of the hosting centres.

"We were initially supposed to host Sri Lanka in December and Odisha [Cuttack] were supposed to host the New Zealand game in November," Kerala Cricket Association secretary Jayesh George said.

"But, there is a festival in Odisha in November, so we are now hosting the New Zealand game instead," he added.

India would be high on confidence when they face Sri Lanka in their den, considering they defeated their Asian neighbours 9-0 across all three formats on their away tour in July-August.

India v SL fixtures

1st Test: November 16-20, Kolkata

2nd Test: November 24-28, Nagpur

3rd Test: December 2-6, Delhi

1st ODI: December 10, Dharamsala

2nd ODI: December 13, Mohali

3rd ODI December 17, Visakhapatnam

1st T20I: December 20, Cuttack

2nd T20I: December 22, Indore

3rd T20I: December 24, Mumbai (ANI)