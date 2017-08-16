S Sreesanth opens up about his time during exile

​

Banned India cricketer S Sreesanth maintained the claims of him being innocent with respect to the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal and pleaded the BCCI to allow him to play league cricket, now that the Kerala High Court has directed the board to lift the ban imposed on the cricketer in 2013.

In an interview with Wisden India, the 34-year-old fast bowler opened up on myriad aspects, ranging from the time he spent as a banned cricketer until a special court in Delhi acquitted him of all charges in 2015 and the attitude of the BCCI even after the court's verdict.

After it was learned that the BCCI were to contest the verdict of the Kerala High Court, Sreesanth, in what he now explains as a fit of rage, sent out a series of tweets targetting the BCCI for the treatment meted out to him.

"I am very hurt by what is happening. I have been through too much in my career. You tell me, won’t you feel hurt if you’re at the receiving end of such treatment? I said what I said on Twitter in a fit of rage," Sreesanth explained.

"I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. That has never been my intention. I have always respected the BCCI and I still do. It’s just that having been through so much I feel that me, my family and my supporters deserve this break. I have worked relentlessly all these years without ever naming or pulling anyone up. I have kept quiet about it and handled the situation with a lot of dignity," he added.

Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan, and Ajit Chandila, all playing for the Rajasthan Royals at the time, were arrested by the Delhi Police in Mumbai on May 16, 2013, in relation to the allegations of fixing matches while being in communication with bookies.

Later in June 2015, Delhi's Patiala House Court dropped all charges against all three accused due to insufficient evidence under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), a special law enacted by the Maharashtra state government to tackle organized crime syndicates.

On August 7 this year, the Kerala High Court passed a verdict directing the BCCI to lift the life ban imposed on Sreesanth. The BCCI's anti-corruption unit had imposed a life ban on the speedster and the board had refused to reinstate him even after the Delhi court had acquitted him of all charges.

"They said I had to serve my time and I did. That too, despite never being proven guilty. Not once have they provided me with the facts of the case. If they feel like I am involved, I insist that they make it public. They have never proved that I was involved in spot-fixing in any way," the aghast cricketer minced no words while expressing his frustration.

"Some people who have been convicted of fixing have come back to play. Why is the law different for me? Despite all this, all I am asking for is to play league cricket. I am not saying I need to be playing international cricket right away. If I prove my fitness and if I prove that I still have the skills, I don’t see why I cannot play for India. That’s all I want. Justice."

Reflecting on the time he spent as an exiled cricketer, during which he tried out stints as an actor, a politician and a part-time dancer, Sreesanth made public the trauma that his family members had to go through because of the accusations that were levelled at him.

