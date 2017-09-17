Sports fraternity hails PV Sindhu on winning Korea Open

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The sports fraternity has come in unison to congratulate PV Sindhu, after the Indian badminton star made the country proud by winning the Korea Super Series title in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday.

Extending his warm wishes to Sindhu on becoming the first Indian to win in Korea, Union Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs Vijay Goel wrote on Twitter, ".@Pvsindhu1 becomes 1st #Indian to win #KoreaSS .She beats Okuhara 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 to claim WS crown. Incredible!"

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag described Sindhu as a `legend` before lauding her for displaying some breathtaking badminton skills.

"At 22 Pusarla Venkata Sindhu is a legend. What a player ! Congratulations on this stunning finals win.Most breathtaking badminton @Pvsindhu1," Sehwag tweeted.

Heaping praise on the Hyderabadi shuttler for clinching victory like none other, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar insisted that Sindhu is an inspiration to many in the country.

"You tried, you failed, you believed & in the end you are an inspiration for the nation! A victory like none other. Congrats, @Pvsindhu1!," he said.

"#SindhuVsOkuhara is turning out to be 1 of the great sporting rivalries.Many congrats to @Pvsindhu1 for an exceptional victory in the finals," former cricketer VVS Laxman said.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Azharuddin also lauded the star shuttler, saying, "What a player!!Congratulations!! @Pvsindhu1 you really made us proud."

Rio Olympic silver-medallist Sindhu took a sweet revenge of her 2017 World Championship defeat to Nozomi Okuhara, by beating the Japanese opponent in the pulsating final match of the Korea Open.

In an exhilarating summit showdown that lasted one hour and 24 minutes, the ace Indian shuttler produced a spirited performance as she bounced back from a game down to register a 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 win over Okuhara and eventually lift the third Super Series title.

Sindhu saved two game points to clinch the first game, but she was completely outplayed in the second as Okuhara rebounded strongly to return to the match.

The Hyderabadi shuttler then staged a brilliant fight back to take a big lead in the mid-break of the decider and finally win the trophy despite a late surge from Okuhara.

With the victory, Sindhu has become the first Indian to win the Korea Open Super Series title.

World No. 4 Sindhu, who had won the China Super Series Premier last year and clinched the India Super Series and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold this season, had earlier settled with the bronze medal at the World Badminton Championship after going down against Okuhara 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 in the finals in Glasgow. (ANI)