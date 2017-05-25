Spectator goes for a diving catch in the crowd, ends up enduring a rather painful fall

Crowd catches have always been a subject of awe, sometimes hilarity, ever since six-hitting became commonplace in the game. During South Africa’s first ODI against England, a gentleman in the crowd decided to display his fielding skills to the world, but ended up disappearing face first into the cluster of seats right next to him, evoking a hilarious response from all those who witnessed him fall like a sack of potatoes.

South Africa’s night did not go to plan, with a crushing 72-run defeat at the hands of England. However, an attempted catch during the South Africa innings would have left room for a smile on everyone’s face.

With South Africa on 200-4 and AB de Villiers-David Miller at the crease in pursuit of England’s giant total of 340, the latter came down to Adil Rashid’s pitched up delivery and absolutely clobbered it, getting some great connection and sending it into the stands, a shot which would’ve made any batsman proud.

Sadly enough, Miller was not the one who would shine in the spotlight for the shot, as the ball which was dispatched to long-off, caught the eye of a spectator, who decided to go for a full lunge in an attempt to grab it. Now we’re all used to crowd catches, and everyone likes being involved in the game as much as possible, but this was a little extreme.

