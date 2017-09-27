Spartak Moscow charged by UEFA over banners, fireworks

Soccer Football - Champions League - Spartak Moscow vs Liverpool - Otkrytiye Arena, Moscow, Russia - September 26, 2017 Spartak Moscow players applaud their fans after the match. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

(Reuters) - Russian champions Spartak Moscow have been charged by UEFA after fans displayed illicit banners and set off fireworks during the 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Disciplinary proceedings also cover blocking of stairways and illicit chants at the Group E game in the Otkrytie Arena.

It is the second time this month that the club have been charged by European soccer's governing body.

During Spartak's 1-1 draw in their group opener at Slovenian champions NK Maribor on Sept 14 a flare fired from the visiting supporters' stand almost hit German referee Deniz Aytekin.

The club were fined 60,000 euros ($70,518.00) and banned from selling tickets to supporters for their next away match in Europe, at Sevilla on Nov. 1.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with the latest case on Oct. 19.

($1 = 0.8508 euros)

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)