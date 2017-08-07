South Africa vs England 2017: 4th Test, 5 talking points

England gave us all another master-class all-round display to seal the Test and the series at Old Trafford on day 4 of the fourth and final Test match. Although the tail-enders could not help England set a 400+ target for the visitors, the 379 set eventually proved to be 177 more than required as the visitors succumbed to 202 all out in the final innings.
Moeen Ali, the hero with the bat in England's second innings produced yet another fine bowling display, finishing with a five-wicket haul to seal the Test for England. Only Hashim Amla, elegant and displaying poise, and Faf du Plessis resisted somewhat as Ali wrecked havoc from one end.
Eventually, even the blockathon architects found it tough against a determined England line-up.
Scores: England 362 (Bairstow 99, Rabada 4/91) & 243 (Moeen Ali 75*, Morkel 4/41) beat South Africa 226 (Bavuma 46, Anderson 4/38) and 202 (Amla 83, du Plessis 61, Ali 5/69)
Don't miss the talking points from the final Test match
#5 Dawid Malan and Keaton Jennings running out of time
England have been top notch right through the series but they aren't without concerns ahead of a big series Down Under. Keaton Jennings and Dawid Malan are under the microscope ahead for the West Indies series. The duo was quite average in the series and England will want to try better options before the Ashes.
Jennings displayed some evident weaknesses against the quicker bowlers, especially Vernon Philander and looked out of sorts opening the innings with Alastair Cook. Malan, on the other hand, can only blame himself for wasting quite a few opportunities by playing some really loose shots.
They now remain a bleak prospect for the West Indian series.
#4 Anderson's sizzling spell turns game on its head
The game was right in the balance until James Anderson ran in from the James Anderson end and produced a rip-roaring spell in the first innings that tilted the game in England's favour. Anderson, who had already picked out Dean Elgar off the third ball of the innings, returned from the end named after him to dismissed Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis and Theunis de Bruyn in quick succession.
Bavuma and Du Plessis were forging a fine partnership when the England pace spearhead ran in and cleaned up Bavuma with a delivery angled into him. The South African skipper was next to go two balls later - inside edging Anderson onto the stumps. The Lancashire seamer next forced an edge from Theunis de Bruyn to finish a terrific spell.
#3 Heino Kuhn and Theunis de Bruyn a worry for South Africa
Theunis de Bruyn, another player under scrutiny, also got chances the plentiful but could make little impact in the lower middle-order. While he has age on his side, De Bruyn needs to find his groove and that too quickly. When South Africa play next Kuhn may not even be in the squad but De Bruyn is likely to remain in contention.
#2 Duanne Olivier stakes his claim as a third seamer
Duanne Olivier was given a confidence boost at Trent Bridge by Faf du Plessis and carried that energy into the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Although he took his time to get into rhythm, Olivier was sharp thereafter and bowled good lines and wicket taking deliveries. He accounted for Joe Root in both innings apart from getting rid of Ben Stokes and Johnny Bairstow.
South Africa have pace bowlers in plenty with Chris Morris a definite competitor for Olivier when he returns. However, that he held his own when Rabada and Morkel failed to strike would stand Olivier in good stead when South Africa pick their playing XI the next time around.
#1 Moeen Ali sizzles yet again to grab England's Man of the Series award
Moeen Ali isn't England's most admired Test cricketer. But the spinning all-rounder has carved a name for himself in the lineup with telling performances, especially in the past one year. He was superb right through the series for England and deservedly won the Man of the Series award.
Ali took seven wickets in the Test match, five of which came in the second innings when Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla threatened to launch a blockathon. Ali's counter-attacking half-century in the second innings was also critical to England turning the screws in this Test match.