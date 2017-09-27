South Africa vs Bangladesh 2017: 5 players to watch out for

​

Bangladesh have a lot to play for when they take on South Africa in the two-match Test series

Ten matches, eight losses, two drawn washed out Tests.

This is Bangladesh's record against South Africa in Test cricket. They have lost matches by an innings and a few runs on seven out of those ten occasions, underlining the gargantuan disparity between the two teams in Test cricket.

As the sub-continental team lands in South Africa after nine long years, they are an improved side expected to compete better against the hosts who have some notable absentees in the Test line-up. Bangladesh have, of late, managed to secure wins against the likes of England, Sri Lanka and Australia, albeit at home, and are ready to test themselves on overseas waters.

With the two-match Test series set to take off on Thursday, we put together a list of five players whom you should keep an eye on.

#5 Mustafizur Rahman

This will be an important series for the Fizz

Mustafizur Rahman will shoulder the burden of leading the Bangladesh pace attack in South Africa. Traditionally, Bangladesh pacers have struggled everywhere in the World and this is evident from the fact that they have no fast bowlers in the top 50 wicket-takers in Test cricket since 2014.

Mustafizur has 17 wickets in 6 Tests during this time period at an average of 23.47, which is quite impressive considering the wickets Bangladesh have played on. If the Fizz can work his magic in South Africa, the hosts will not have a bed of roses to bat on.

#4 Kagiso Rabada

In the absence of Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn, Rabada will be in charge of leading the pace attack

