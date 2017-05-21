South Africa beat Sussex in warm -up, 78-ball ton by De Kock

London [United Kingdom), May 21 (ANI): South Africa's wicket-keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock scored a 78-ball century in a warm up match against Sussex County Cricket Club at the Hove on Friday.

De Kock's 104 included seven sixes and five fours, and ensured a 66-run win in the rain-affected 32-over match for the South Africans.

Stand-in opener Wayne Parnell scored 61 off 42 deliveries, helping the Proteas' to reach an imposing total of 289/4 with a spectacular opening partnership of 121 off 88 balls, reports Sport24.

De Kock was recently crowned SA Cricketer of the year and last played competitive cricket in March. He looks to be in impressive form ahead of a busy international summer.

J P Duminy (68 off 46 balls) and David Miller (25 off 20 balls) also contributed to the South African total.

With the ball, Kagiso Rabada (2/26) and Parnell (1/33) made early inroads to stop Sussex in their tracks. Harry Finch (62 off 59 balls) put in a spirited performance for the hosts.

The South Africans will now take on Northamptonshire in their final warm-up match ahead of the three-match ODI series against England starting at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday. (ANI)