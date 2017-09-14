Sourav Ganguly talks about Yuvraj Singh's return to the Indian team

​

What's the news?

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is confident about Yuvraj Singh's return to the Indian team. He believes that the Indian batsman can make it back to the side if he fights for his spot.

Yuvraj was not selected in the India's ODI squad that will host the Australian team for a five-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20 series. While addressing the situation Ganguly said, "Yes, yes he can make a comeback if he fights. why not, nothing is over till it's actually over."

He also spoke about the rotation policy adopted by the selectors in order to test every player ahead of World Cup 2019. "They (selectors) want to assess the youngsters. It's a good move looking ahead to the World Cup 2019. We have enough time to prepare. Everyone will get a chance, that's what you need in a team building", he added.

In case you didn't know...

Yuvraj was named in the Indian squad during their tour of West Indies but he failed to deliver a promising performance. As a result, he was dropped from the Sri Lanka tour after scoring mere 39 runs off 55 balls in the third ODI against West Indies.

The last notable performance that came from the two-time World Cup winner was a half-century against Pakistan in the opening match of the Champions Trophy 2017. Since then, Yuvraj has been struggling to fix his spot in the Indian side, especially for the World Cup.

The details

Despite a series of disappointing performances, Yuvraj's former teammate Ganguly continues to believe that he has the potential to win matches for the Indian team. According to him, Yuvraj can win his place in the squad if he breaks the streak of failures and performs well in order to regain the confidence of the selectors.

Ganguly also spoke about India's upcoming encounter against Australia. He believes that Australia is a very strong team but it will be tough for them to beat India at home. Hailing the Indian team, Ganguly assured that hosts will pose a serious threat to Steve Smith's men.

However, he feels that the Men in Blue will face competition from their opponents and it won't be a one-sided tale as was India's tour to Sri Lanka.

What's next?

Virat Kohli will lead his team to the first ODI against Australia on September 17 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Both the teams will look to win the first game in order to gain a lead in the five-match ODI series.

Author's take

Ther is no denying that Yuvraj has been India's match-winning exponent for a long while and his records speak volume about his skills. However, one cannot turn a blind eye towards the fact that his performances have massively deteriorated.

His batting and fielding abilities are not promising enough to let the team rest his their confidence in him.

Having said that, the silver lining in this situation is the hope of Yuvraj's comeback in the team. He has done that before and he can do it again. His will-power is an inspiration for many and if he decides to let his game announce he return to the team, there is nothing that can hold him back.

