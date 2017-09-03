Sourav Ganguly heaps praise on MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

​

What's the story?

As the Indian cricket continue to dominate Sri Lanka in the ongoing ODI series, both the captain Virat Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni have had a huge role to play in the success they have had so far.

Former captain and member of the Cricket Advisory Committee, Sourav Ganguly heaped praise on the duo for performing so well.

“Three hundred matches is a lot and longevity is a yardstick for achieving greatness and excellence. He was put under the test before the series. Such players should never be put under the test and one must remember that in spite of being under pressure, his vast experience will see him through against such sides and he did exactly that,” Ganguly wrote in his blog for The Times of India.

Such players who have contributed to their country so immensely just can’t be asked to go one fine day because they will keep proving people wrong. Dhoni’s real challenge will be when he starts playing better sides and, hopefully, he will raise the bar then too,” he added.

In case you didn't know...

Dhoni shut his critics up in style with knocks of 45*, 67*, and 49* in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th ODIs respectively.

He looked to be in complete control of what he was doing and despite not getting to see him in his vintage form, fans loved watching him bat.

India is currently 4-0 up in the five match series and will look to inflict a whitewash on their opponents today.

The details:

Ganguly was extremely pleased with Kohli's magnificent ton against the Lankans in the 4th ODI.

Kohli scored 131 in just 96 balls with seventeen fours and two sixes to his name.

Ganguly was impressed with how he dominated the innings and with the intensity with which he batted. He also went on to praise the Indian captain's mind and technique and also spoke about his great work ethic and his desire to succeed.

What's next?

India will take on Sri Lanka in a one-off T20I which will take place in Colombo on September 6 before they get ready for the ODIs against Australia at home.

Author's take:

There was a lot being said about Dhoni before the series and a lot of people began to question his place in the side.

However, he let his bat do the talking and with his performances in the series, the former captain has surely cemented his place in the side.

He will have a vital role to play in the upcoming series' as well and hope to carry India forward with the bat and the gloves.

