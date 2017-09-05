Soccer - Salah goal puts Egypt top of World Cup qualifying group

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications – Africa - Egypt vs Uganda - Alexandria, Egypt - September 5, 2017 Uganda’s Hassan Wasswa in action with Egypt’s Mohamed Salah REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

ALEXANDRIA (Reuters) - Egypt striker Mohamed Salah's early goal secured a 1-0 win over Uganda on Tuesday to take the north African side top of their World Cup qualifying group with two rounds remaining.

Egypt, who have not reached a World Cup since 1990, lead Group E with nine points from four matches, two ahead of Uganda.

Ghana have five points and remain in contention but bottom side Congo, with one point, have been eliminated. Only the top team in each group advances to the finals in Russia.

Liverpool forward Salah scrambled home a rebound in the sixth minute after his volley from Abdallah Said's chip over the Uganda defence had been saved by goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

Onyango later made a remarkable triple save from Said and Ramadan Sobhi to deny Egypt a second, while the visitors lacked penetration to trouble 44-year-old Egypt keeper Essam El Hadary.

Egypt, coached by Argentine Hector Cuper, will be confident of ending their long wait to reach a World Cup with a home match against Congo on Oct. 8 before they visit Ghana in November.

Uganda host Ghana on Oct. 7 and travel to Congo in November.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)