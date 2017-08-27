Soccer: Fabregas and Morata give Chelsea victory over Everton

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea vs Everton - London, Britain - August 27, 2017 Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Hannah McKay

CHELSEA 2 EVERTON 0

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Premier League champions Chelsea eased past a disappointing Everton with goals from Spaniards Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata sealing a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

What looked a tricky fixture on paper turned into a stroll for Antonio Conte's side who have recovered well from a shock opening-day defeat by Burnley.

Morata's header set up Fabregas to give Chelsea the lead in the 27th minute, the former Arsenal player sliding the ball past keeper Jordan Pickford with a deft finish.

Everton offered very little and Chelsea doubled their advantage five minutes before the break when Morata climbed to head home Cesar Azpilicueta's inviting cross.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Everton's Wayne Rooney who wasted one chance and was shown a yellow card.

Chelsea moved into fifth spot with six points.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)