BERLIN (Reuters) - German champions Bayern Munich sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti a day after they lost 3-0 at Paris St Germain in the Champions League, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

"Following an internal analysis... (Bayern Munich) have announced the club is to part company with head coach Carlo Ancelotti with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

