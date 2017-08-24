Soccer: Barcelona agree deal to sign Dembele from Dortmund - report

BERLIN (Reuters) - Barcelona have agreed a fee for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele to Spain, ending a saga that led to the talented 20-year-old winger being suspended by the Bundesliga club, Germany's Bild newspaper said on Thursday.

Citing unnamed sources the newspaper said Barcelona had agreed to pay Dortmund 120 million euros ($141.66 million) and up to 150 million euros depending on performance bonuses, making it the second most expensive signing ever.

The paper reported the deal was struck in Monaco where both teams' representatives are present for the Champions League draw. It was unclear if contracts had been signed.

Brazilian Neymar joined Paris St Germain from Barcelona in a world record move worth 222 million euros earlier this month.

France international Dembele, who joined Dortmund last year from Stade Rennes in a 15-million euro deal running to 2021, had been forcing his move to Spain and had missed training earlier this month, leading to his suspension.

($1 = 0.8471 euros)

