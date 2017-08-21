SKElite: Looking back at Jason Gillespie's 201*

​

For a fast bowler, the ideal performance he would like to be remembered for is perhaps a match-winning swan-song with the ball that includes a fiery spell and a lot of wickets. But it was not so for Jason Gillespie.

The tall, lanky Australian bowler who once partnered the legendary Glenn McGrath and is Australia’s seventh highest wicket-taker signed off his stellar career with a remarkable contribution with the bat instead.

The likes of Ian Chappell, Michael Atherton and Mark Waugh, despite their illustrious careers, cannot boast of a double hundred. Yet Gillespie did it back in April 2006 in the second Test against Bangladesh in the series.

Having been sent out as a night-watchman to see off the end of the day’s play, Gillespie scripted a marathon innings that left everyone including himself bamboozled.

A fairy-tale innings

After Bangladesh had been bowled out for 197, Gillespie came in to bat at the fall of the first wicket with 22 minutes of play left on the first day. This was a pitch which was assisting the bowlers and Gillespie himself had picked up three wickets earlier in the day.

"I’d done my job with the ball, got the wickets, put my feet up and then the number-one batsman in the world at the time (Ponting) came up and asked me to do his job as well," Gillespie recounted to Cricket.com.au.

"I just remind them it was one of those rare wickets that seamed and spun, the cloud cover was really low so the atmosphere lent itself to a lot of swing as my bowling figures showed.

"So it was unbelievably tough conditions, but someone had to step up and do the captain’s job by batting number three."

But with men around the bat and spinners bowling, Gillespie as a night-watchman was the best option for Australia because he had a tall stride forward and could block everything exceedingly well.

And block he did. He was a picture of stability, with a low backlift, and rock solid in defence. If the ball was tossed up, he put a big stride forward and plonked it down. Otherwise he got back in line and defended brilliantly.

Having seen his team through to the end of day’s play, he continued doing the same thing in the morning. In between, he unleashed his shots whenever the tired bowlers let out a bad delivery.

His drives through cover and square of the wicket were immaculate but he did not get carried away. He was ready to stand and grind, only to pounce on the bad deliveries.

In the middle of that, he managed to run out Ricky Ponting and therefore to resolved to elongate his stay in the middle of the crease to avoid facing an angry skipper in the dressing room.

"I didn’t want to go back into that dressing room and cop a spray from the captain – a deserved spray too because I was too wrapped up in my own defensive technique to be thinking about taking that run," he said.

And so he continued in his own merry way, stringing together a brilliant partnership with Mike Hussey. He steadily marched on, not showing the slightest of nerves even when he approached his maiden century.

"I thought at the time ‘I’ve had a pretty clear plan on how I’m going to approach this knock and I’ve got to 90’ so from that point they were just numbers – in order to get from 90 to 100 I would just continue to stick to my process and the scoreboard would look after itself,” he said.

