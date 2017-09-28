SK Play of the Day: Steve Smith's sensational fielding effort sends Rohit Sharma packing

​

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might be the best batsmen in the Indian ODI side at the moment but their running between the wickets continue to be abysmal.

In yet another instance between the two batsmen, Rohit had to walk back to the pavilion after a mix-up. However, it was a sensational fielding effort by Aussie captain Steve Smith which led to the mix-up in the first place.

Chasing a mammoth total of 335 in the 4th ODI being held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane got India off to the perfect start. A 106 run opening partnership between the two put the pressure on the Australian bowlers.

Shortly after Rahane scored his third consecutive half-century, he was dismissed.

Rohit and Kohli looked to continue the attack, but it was not to be. In the 23rd over of the match, tragedy struck.

It was a short delivery outside off from Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kohli guided the ball down to backward point.

Smith dived away to his left to stop the ball. He then threw the ball at the batsman's end, where Rohit and Kohli were both vying to make the crease. Head, who was backing up at midwicket, picked it up and threw the ball back to the bowler, who took off the bails.

This was the sixth time the Kohli-Rohit duo were involved in a run-out. While Kohli has been dismissed on four occasions, this was the second time Rohit had to make the long walk back to the pavilion.

The last instance was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 when Rohit was run-out against Pakistan in the first group stage match.

To add salt to the wound, shortly after Rohit's dismissal, Kohli dragged one onto the stumps while facing Coulter-Nile.

Earlier in the day, a record opening partnership between David Warner and Aaron Finch paved the way for Australia to reach their biggest total of the series.

At one point, it looked like they would comfortably cross the 350 run mark. However, another mini-collapse led to Smith's men falling short of their target.

Umesh Yadav, who made his comeback after a lengthy absence picked up four wickets while giving away a lot of runs as well.

Kedar Jadhav chipped in with one wicket as well, breaking the opening partnership between Warner and Finch.

