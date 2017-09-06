SK Play of the Day: MS Dhoni's brilliance behind the stumps sends Mathews packing

​

The Dhoni-Chahal combination sent Mathews packing More

After inflicting a whitewash in the Test and ODI series, the Indian cricket team are looking for their ninth straight victory in the one off T20I against Sri Lanka which is being held in Colombo.

After winning the toss once again, Kohli opted to field first.

Sri Lanka got off to a decent start scoring 23 runs in the first two overs. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up the wicket of Upul Tharanga after which Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Niroshan Dickwella.

Dilshan Munaweera looked in great touch as he attacked the Indian bowlers with ease and smashed them all around the park.

Dhoni never ceases to amaze

Enter caption More

He was looking to build a big partnership with the experienced Angelo Mathews and give the Sri Lankan fans something to cheer about.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE STUMPING HERE

Unfortunately, for the Lankans, they had MS Dhoni behind the stumps.

In the 7th over of the match, with Yuzvendra Chahal running in from the bowler's end, he drew Mathews forward with the flight and then got the ball to spin past the outside edge on the drive.

Matthews' back foot dragged outside the crease and was on the line when the bails came off. It was a piece of brilliance from Dhoni and an extremely smart piece of bowling from Chahal as well.

Mathews walked back dejected and Sri Lankan fans began to lose hope.

However, Munaweera's 29 ball 53 and Ashan Priyanjan's run a ball 40 led to Sri Lanka putting up a respectable total of 170 with the loss of seven wickets.

This was Munaweera's first half century in T20Is and it consisted of five fours and four huge sixes.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he picked up two wickets and conceded only 20 runs in the four overs which he bowled.

Chahal too picked up wickets at regular intervals but was quite expensive as he gave away 43 runs while he picked up four wickets.

Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah, who are known for their tight bowling at the death were not at their best as they gave away 36 and 38 runs respectively.

​