SK Play of the Day: Manish Pandey takes a sensational catch to send Peter Handscomb back

After losing the first two ODIs, the Australian cricket team are looking to bounce back and win the 3rd ODI to keep the five-match series alive.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, openers David Warner and Aaron Finch got the Kangaroos off to a perfect start. Despite Warner getting dismissed in the 13th over of the game, Finch continued to take the attack to the Indian bowlers.

He went on to score a magnificent century and put on a 154 run partnership along with captain Steve Smith who scored a well-crafted half-century as well.

However, hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav got India back in the game by dismissing Finch in the 38th over. A few overs later, Smith departed and Australia began to crumble once again.

After the 2nd ODI, Smith himself was extremely concerned about the collapses his side were suffering in recent times and vowed to turn things around. However, this has been another collapse for the Kangaroos.

Peter Handscomb, who came into the side as a replacement for the out of sorts Mathew Wade was looking to turn the tide back in Australia's favour along with Marcus Stoinis. However, Manish Pandey had other ideas for him as he pulled off a stunner to send the youngster back to the pavilion.

A slower ball by Jasprit Bumrah in the 48th over of the game was hit nicely towards Pandey who was standing at long-off. It looked like a six for the entirety of its trajectory until Pandey got around to his right, and took a reverse-cupped catch.

However, he realised he was stepping over the boundary and threw it back up in the air. He went on to get back into the field and took the catch quite nonchalantly.

At one point during the innings, it looked like Australia would go on to cross the 350 run mark. Unfortunately, the batting collapse occurred and they weren't able to cross 300 itself.

At the end of the innings, Australia ended up scoring 293 runs with the loss of six wickets. Kuldeep and Bumrah picked up two wickets each while Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a wicket each.

India will look to chase down the total and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ODI series and extend their winning run to twelve consecutive international victories.

