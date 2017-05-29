SK Flashback: Sunrisers Hyderabad stun Royal Challengers Bangalore to seal maiden IPL title

On this day last year, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vanquished Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to clinch their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. In what was a riveting encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, David Warner’s men held their nerve to pull the rug under their more fancied opponent’s feet and proceeded to complete a remarkable 8-run triumph.

Chasing a daunting total, RCB were cruising at one stage. In front of their adoring home fans, they appeared to be on the path to victory before a flurry of wickets in the middle-overs opened the proverbial can of worms. The pressure of the big game started taking effect as the batsmen began to lose their way. A sterling comeback by SRH’s resolute bowling attack proved to be the difference between the two teams on a pulsating night.

Let us relive the events of the thrilling final of the 2016 IPL edition.

Ben provides the ‘Cutting’ edge

It all began when Warner won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first on a typically docile track at the venue. Eager to lead from the front, the Australian took his team off to a blazing start in the company of fellow left-hander Shikhar Dhawan. The Indian batsman, though, had his fair share of luck as Chris Gayle dropped a regular return catch in the second over of the match.

Shane Watson’s insipid medium-pace allowed the opening duo to break the shackles and establish a strong foundation at the top of the order. While trying to get on top of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhawan was dismissed just after the Power Play ended.

Warner continued to take the attack to Royal Challengers’ bowlers. Targeting the spinners for his fiery onslaught, he brought up his 9th half-century of the season with a powerful shot through the covers. The southpaw could have succumbed in the very next ball had makeshift wicket-keeper KL Rahul held on to an opportunity behind the stumps.

But SRH’s skipper perished during the 13th over when Sreenath Aravind coerced a risk-laden shot from him. Meanwhile, at the other end, Yuvraj Singh produced a dazzling array of strokers to keep the momentum going. He smashed 38 in quick time and controlled the flow of the innings. When it seemed like he was set for a significant score, the seasoned campaigner was deceived by a slower delivery from Chris Jordan.

Before the last three overs began, Sunrisers were precariously placed at 156/5. Even as RCB were entertaining thoughts of a polished finish, all-rounder Ben Cutting came out of nowhere and hammered a 15-ball 39 to take the total past the 200-run mark.

He was particularly severe against countryman Watson who ended the innings with deplorable figures of 0/61. The final over alone saw Cutting smash 3 sixes and a boundary. His blistering cameo helped SRH reach 208.

RCB falter at the last hurdle

