SK Flashback: Remembering the dawn of a new era in Indian cricket

Six months after India's disastrous first round exit at the 2007 World Cup, a young Indian side led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni took part in the inaugural ICC World T20 and won their group albeit not in a very remarkable manner. Their opening match against Scotland was washed out and their following match against Pakistan was won via a tie-breaking bowl-out.

In the Super 8s, India lost their first match against New Zealand by 10 runs but defeated England and South Africa to top their group and qualify for the semi-finals. In the semis, India defeated Australia by 14 runs to set up a final every Indian cricket fan was hoping to see - against Pakistan.

The final was played on this very day a decade back at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, the same venue where India lost the World Cup final against Australia four years prior. India won the toss and opted to bat first.

Gambhir’s 75 takes India to 157/5

Yusuf Pathan made his debut in an India shirt and began aggressively with a four and a six. However, he couldn’t last long as he miscued a pull off a Mohammad Asif delivery straight to Shoaib Malik who took a routine catch at mid-on.

Following Pathan’s dismissal, Robin Uthappa also bit the dust early as he was dismissed for just 8. However, Gautam Gambhir was scoring well and kept the Indian scoreboard ticking and reaching his fifty in the process. India’s semi-final hero, Yuvraj Singh, however, was unable to replicate that knock as he hit only one boundary before being dismissed by Umar Gul for just 14.

Shortly after Yuvi’s dismissal, skipper MS Dhoni had his stumps shattered by Gul for just 6. Gambhir reached 75 before perishing in the 18th over.

Some late aggression from Rohit Sharma helped India reach 157/5 from their 20 overs. Amongst the Pakistan bowlers, Gul was the pick of them, with 3/28 from his four overs.

The Indian bowlers keep Pakistan in the passenger’s seat from the outset

