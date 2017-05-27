SK Flashback: When Manvinder Bisla-inspired KKR ended CSK's two-year IPL reign

After disappointing results in the first three IPL seasons, Kolkata Knight Riders improved their squad for IPL 2011 under new skipper Gautam Gambhir and reached the playoffs. In the following season (2012), KKR had a disappointing start as they lost three of their opening four matches.

However, the purple brigade found their form back and improved significantly, winning nine of their remaining twelve matches to qualify for the playoffs.

In the first qualifier, KKR defeated table-toppers Delhi Daredevils to reach their first IPL final. In the final, Kolkata were up against two-time defending champions Chennai Super Kings who somehow managed to reach the playoffs at the expense of Royal Challengers Bangalore. The final was held at Chennai on this very day.

Raina’s quickfire 73 propels CSK to 190

CSK won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Murali Vijay and Michael Hussey scored steadily and put up a partnership of 87 for the first wicket before Jacques Kallis dismissed Vijay for 43. Suresh Raina came in to join Hussey at the crease and began steadily before elevating his game during the 14th over.

After reaching his fifty, Hussey became a looker by as Raina held most of the strike.

He scored his maiden fifty of the tournament from just 27 deliveries by hitting a six off Sunil Narine. Hussey was dismissed for 54 and was replaced by MS Dhoni. The captain hit a couple of boundaries as CSK ended their innings at 190/3 from their 20 overs.

Bisla and Kallis restore stability after Gambhir’s dismissal

Needing to chase a big target to win the IPL, a lot of KKR’s hopes were pinned on Gautam Gambhir who was their highest run scorer of the tournament. He opened the innings along with Manvinder Bisla who was sent up top ahead of Brendon McCullum, who had played a very slow innings in the first Qualifier against DD.

However, KKR were off to the worst of starts as Ben Hilfenhaus bowled Gambhir in the opening over. Jacques Kallis came in to join Bisla at the crease and the latter began to go after the CSK bowlers.

Kallis was supporting Bisla well on the other end by holding onto his wicket and showing occasional aggression. However, CSK came back strongly by dismissing Bisla for 89.

After Bisla’s dismissal, Kallis cranked up his game a notch and began to play aggressively, reaching his fifty. Just when it looked like Kallis would take KKR to a victory, Hilfenhaus dismissed him for 69 in the penultimate over.

Shakib al Hasan and Manoj Tiwary finish it off for KKR

