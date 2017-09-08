Tribute to the unsung heroes of the sporting society

​

20th July 2017 will arguably go down as one of the most celebrated days in the history of Indian women's cricket. The County Ground in Derby witnessed a revolution in making as Harmanpreet Kaur ripped apart the bowling unit of the Australia en route her humongous knock of 171 runs in the semi finals of the ICC Women's World Cup and subsequently placing India on the threshold of creating history.

The journey from being one of the teams to compete in the Qualifiers of the World Cup to dismantling the defending champions in the final four stages of the iconic tournament has been nothing short of a fairy-tale ride.

However, it wasn't an easy one, and despite all the awards and accolades being bestowed on the ladies in blue, it's time we also appreciate the immense contribution by the backroom staff in ensuring the overall growth and development of the players.

Let's sing a hymn to the unsung heroes

While the whole of India and millions of fans all around the world were glued to their television sets watching this scintillating century, there was one person in the stadium who was tirelessly doing her best to ensure that the flamboyant right handed batter was fit and rearing to carve her name in the record books.

With unfortunate injuries in the lead up to the semi finals and cramps hampering her movement all through the brutal innings, the physio of the team, Tracy Fernandes was relentlessly working to make sure Harmanpreet was back on her feet and ready to take the world of cricket by a storm.

If you happen to witness the practice session of any professional team, physiotherapists are usually the first people to enter the ground and the last ones to leave. Probably the hardest-working member of the team, there is a distinctive aura that beckons with the people associated with the medical field all across the globe that makes us believe in magic.

And today, as the world celebrates Physiotherapy Day, it is befitting for us to appreciate and acknowledge the efforts of the unsung heroes of the society who tirelessly work for the well-being of the people.

The Meeting

"I want to inspire people. I want someone to look at me and say, 'Because of you, I didn't give up'."

Just as I make my way through the gates of the Dr L.H Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai and enter the cabin of Dr. Rakhi Vinay Darne, Head of Sports Physiotherapy department, I am welcomed with this famous quote that stands right on the wall facing the door.

