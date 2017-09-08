Tribute to the unsung heroes of the sporting society

20th July 2017 will arguably go down as one of the most celebrated days in the history of Indian women's cricket. The County Ground in Derby witnessed a revolution in making as Harmanpreet Kaur ripped apart the bowling unit of the Australia en route her humongous knock of 171 runs in the semi finals of the ICC Women's World Cup and subsequently placing India on the threshold of creating history.
The journey from being one of the teams to compete in the Qualifiers of the World Cup to dismantling the defending champions in the final four stages of the iconic tournament has been nothing short of a fairy-tale ride.
However, it wasn't an easy one, and despite all the awards and accolades being bestowed on the ladies in blue, it's time we also appreciate the immense contribution by the backroom staff in ensuring the overall growth and development of the players.
Let's sing a hymn to the unsung heroes
While the whole of India and millions of fans all around the world were glued to their television sets watching this scintillating century, there was one person in the stadium who was tirelessly doing her best to ensure that the flamboyant right handed batter was fit and rearing to carve her name in the record books.
With unfortunate injuries in the lead up to the semi finals and cramps hampering her movement all through the brutal innings, the physio of the team, Tracy Fernandes was relentlessly working to make sure Harmanpreet was back on her feet and ready to take the world of cricket by a storm.
If you happen to witness the practice session of any professional team, physiotherapists are usually the first people to enter the ground and the last ones to leave. Probably the hardest-working member of the team, there is a distinctive aura that beckons with the people associated with the medical field all across the globe that makes us believe in magic.
And today, as the world celebrates Physiotherapy Day, it is befitting for us to appreciate and acknowledge the efforts of the unsung heroes of the society who tirelessly work for the well-being of the people.
The Meeting
"I want to inspire people. I want someone to look at me and say, 'Because of you, I didn't give up'."
Just as I make my way through the gates of the Dr L.H Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai and enter the cabin of Dr. Rakhi Vinay Darne, Head of Sports Physiotherapy department, I am welcomed with this famous quote that stands right on the wall facing the door.
Usually, in most instances, the walls of the cabin are filled with certificates and achievements. However, this place was something different as certificates were replaced with pictures of her associations with different sports teams at various walks of life.
And as we sit down to have this exclusive conversation for Sportskeeda, there is an immense amount of passion for sports as we reminisce the good old days of her journey in the field of physical therapy.
"As a kid, growing up, all I wanted to achieve was to work for the betterment of the society. Helping people lead a quality life and seeing a smile on their face is something that gives me satisfaction and these two reasons prompted my way into the field of physiotherapy", she says.
For most of the professional cricketers in the country, it all started with the endless hours of backyard cricket and things weren't different in the Darne household as well. However, the ambition of serving the game and contributing to the welfare of the players crafted her way into the medical field.
"I distinctly remember playing a lot of gully cricket with the boys in the colony. I always wished to play this sport professionally but soon realised that my solitary dream was to help people which meant I had to opt for a career in the medical field. Despite being away from the sport, I always had the undying love for the game and envisioned to serve this beautiful game through my profession". - Dr. Rakhi Vinay Darne.
And after successfully completing her Bachelor's Degree in Physiotherapy, she sojourned into the unknown world of the northern hemisphere to master her skills in the art of sports medicine. A masters degree in the field of Musculoskeletal from Sheffield Hallam University, United Kingdom combined along her stints with the state ice-hockey team propelled her way into sports.
"In 2011, after completing my higher education, I was fortunate to be associated with the Mumbai Women's Cricket team for their domestic tournaments. An opportunity to work with the best cricket team helped me improve my skills and reaped massive dividends for my overall development as a physiotherapist".
Being closely associated with the Mumbai team over a couple of years, I had the opportunity to work with the best of the people all around the country in the Women's Challengers Trophy and the various national camps conducted by the BCCI, she further adds.
After weaving her magic in the field of sports, Rakhi believes it was time to step into the world of clinical practices and assist the common people in their bid to get fit and healthy. And elaborating more on this shift, she says, " After six years of being on the field, I believed it was the right time to make the switch and educate the larger population about the right training techniques and increase their longevity to pursue their passion".
While the transition from treating professional athletes to the normal population has been smooth, albeit some minute changes in the approach, it provides her with new challenges every day.
"Athletes involved in professional sports have a supreme amount fitness levels as compared to the common people which assist them in faster recovery.
"For the weekend warriors, it just takes a bit longer due to the lack of exposure to fitness and sports in general," she explains.
And on the day of Physical therapy, as the world celebrates, she urges the people to indulge in some sport or training in order to be healthy and fit.
"I firmly believe that people of all the age groups should either play some sport as a recreational activity or be involved in some form of exercise which will not only help their physical well being but also improve their mental health," she concludes.