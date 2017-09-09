SK Elite: Virat Kohli's brave knock helps India beat Australia

​

A typical modern-day player, Virat Kohli plays his cricket aggressively, bares his emotions out loudly, yet shows a lot of maturity as any great sportsperson or a cricketer in the world would.

Virat Kohli shot into prominence as the Under-19 skipper who led India to victory in the Under-19 World Cup in 2008 held in Malaysia, becoming only the second Indian captain to lift the U-19 World Cup title.

Soon, he made his ODI debut for India in Sri Lanka in August 2008 as an opener as India’s regular openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag were nursing injuries. Although he failed to impress in his first outing, his confidence grew as the series went on and scored 159 runs in 5 innings.

After the regular openers were back from injury and with the middle-order quite strong, Kohli was dropped. But he was not disappointed as he went back to domestic cricket and plundered tons of runs to force a reckoning. In 2009, Kohli started to get more chances at No. 3 in the ODI team and he made the position his own with a string of consistent performances.

His first ODI century (107) came in December 2009 against Sri Lanka, when he along with Gautam Gambhir (150), helped India chase down 316 after being reduced to 23-2. He carried his good form into 2010 scoring another century against Bangladesh in the Tri-Nation series in Bangladesh.

Australia toured India for a short series (comprising of 2 Tests and 3 ODIs) in 2010 and with the first ODI washed out, the second one became an important one in the context of the series. The men from down under posted a big total of 289 batting first.

India, in reply, were rocked early. Debutant Shikhar Dhawan fell for a second-ball duck and Virat Kohli was out there to face the third ball of the innings. The first ball he faced was a solid defensive shot which came right from the middle of the bat and the intent was clear. India lost their second wicket in the 9th over and the score read 35-2. Yuvraj Singh joined Kohli in the middle and started to put India’s chase back on track.

Kohli and Yuvraj strung a vital 137-run partnership to put India's reply on track

Kohli brought up his fifty in the 23rd over with a typical wristy on-drive for a single to long-on and India’s score read 110-2. Slowly, but steadily, India’s reply began to gain confidence with another 180 runs required in 27 overs. Both Kohli and Yuvraj slowly shifted gears and started to attack a little more as they scored about 60 runs in the next 10 overs. Yuvraj got out in the 34th over with India still 118 runs adrift of the target and with Kohli suffering from cramps the target looked stiff.

