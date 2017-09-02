SK Elite: MS Dhoni's pyrotechnics light up the Pink City

​

MS Dhoni produced a scintillating display against Sri Lanka in 2005 at Jaipur More

​

Six months before it played host to ‘Dhoni’s Diwali Dhamaka’, I visited the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, a few kilometres from my house in Jaipur.

The thrill of visiting an international cricket stadium evaporated as soon as I set foot inside the main grounds: to my left was a herd of cows, happily munching on some not-so-green grass; in the distance was a small, jaded cricket academy where budding cricketers were swinging their bats, and on the other end was a group of young ruffians playing the game’s crude version with a thin stick and makeshift ball. “How would this ugly looking stadium ever host a game?”, I wondered.

Remarkably, the arena underwent a dramatic change within a few months, playing host to Sri Lanka in an ODI, and just like the now-swanky ground, saw one man’s fortunes catapult like no one else’s.

“How would he survive in the team?”, everyone had previously wondered, poking fun at the technical fallacies of a young Indian wicket-keeper who had stumbled to a string of failures in his first few international games.

In a matter of 145 balls, Mahendra Singh Dhoni bulldozed his way to what is, till date, the highest score by a wicketkeeper-batsman in ODIs.

Despite his quite so public failings and general mistrust, Greg Chappell had a knack for promoting young talent by giving them enough lives to turn their failure into success. While Dhoni debuted under Wright, he blossomed under the tutelage of Chappell.

A day before the match, skipper Rahul Dravid decided to slot Dhoni in at No. 3, making him the latest guinea pig in a long line of experiments that saw even Irfan Pathan be promoted in the batting order.

Before the game, Dhoni had an average of 37.53 from 20 games. It has been more than 270 games since then, and till date, his ODI average has never dropped below 40.

Sachin Tendulkar was back in the hut early, Dhoni stood alongside Virender Sehwag. Two attacking batsmen were at the crease; one had to take charge.

​





​

The instructions were simple: size up the delivery, hit in the line of the ball, and lift it over the fielders.

Nine runs into the chase, Dhoni lifted Chaminda Vaas over the covers: the technique looked unlovely, but it was something India had to get used to over the next one decade.

Farveez Maharoof pitched the ball further up, hoping to slip one towards his pads, but the golf-like swing sent it sailing back. The following delivery was floated up next to the off stump, and Dhoni slapped it away with a horizontal swat, sending the ball flying right in the line of the cameras.

Trying to bandage the bleeding Lankan pacers, Marvan Atapattu introduced Upul Chandana, who was welcomed with a horizontal swipe that soared over square leg. Taken aback, he came around the wicket to cramp him for room, but Dhoni nonchalantly stepped aside and hammered it over the ropes.

Interestingly, the then 24-year-old didn’t come down the track as often to the spinners, staying inside and striking whatever was in his vicinity. As the fielders spread out, Dhoni used his brute force to clobber deliveries beyond the ropes, backing his natural instincts to make a sound connection with the bat.

The Lankan spinners were treated with the same respect as local net bowlers, with cap-adorning Dhoni swinging his bat around like Thor's Mjolnir. By the end of the missile-launching exercise, Chandana and Dilshan were gasping for breath. A motionless Atapattu just stood, unable to find Dhoni’s name on the list of plans he would have drawn up before the match.

Read More