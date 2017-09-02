SK Elite: In Hope the Windies trust

​

Shai Hope was West Indies' saviour against England More

​

Destiny is a strange concept. It isn't something a lot of people believe in. Not something that seems to make sense to most prudent people. Honestly, why should it? It involves unprecedented events taking place at the most unlikely of times in order to conjure up something unimaginable. And yet, there are days when certain events can be described only in those terms and none other.

When the Windies came out to bat in their first innings at Headingley in Leeds, they were reduced to 35-3. Memories from England's first day-night Test at Edgbaston were still fresh. Memories of a meek West Indian side imploding before a puissant English side. Memories of a bunch of men who were, well, just trying to play this noble game. No fire, not an element of a fight, it seemed like they wanted it to end sooner than anyone else.

And it did. The first Test lasted only three days. The Windies were done and dusted before the ground staff at Edgbaston could pry the advertising carpets off the field.

So, when the Windies, trailing by over 200 runs, lost three for 35, memories from Edgbaston were bound to return. At the crease were the opener Kraigg Brathwaite and in at No. 5, Shai Hope. Hope averaged 18.90 before facing a ball at Headingley. As cheeky as it sounds, at that point, West Indies had no hope of even putting up a fight.

However, at that moment started a partnership that has no explanation anywhere but in the glossary of Destiny. Hope planted his feet and batted. Just batted. Batted like runs didn't matter, like every minute he spent at the crease added funds into his bank account exponentially. Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali, all of them pestered him, intimidated him, but Hope seemed destined. Destined to make it big.

He stood tall and drove off his back-foot like he had grown up playing in English conditions. There were spells of play where he was happy to leave everything. So often in Test cricket bowlers rely on baiting the batsman. Drawing the batsman into a false shot by offering up seemingly innocuous scoring opportunities. There were so many offered to Hope in that first innings, but nothing seemed to permeate through that bubble of steel that he was batting inside.

​

Hope got his eye in and never looked back More

​

The Barbadian batted for 343 minutes and by the time he eventually got out poking at one that nibbled away, he had steered the Windies past England's first innings score. Hope scored 147 runs in what was his maiden Test century. Someone who had averaged 18.90 entering the Leeds game had resurrected the team from 35-3 to 329-6. He had indeed given the Windies hope.

Read More