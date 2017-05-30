SK Demystifies: Saqlain Mushtaq's doosra

"A person is made of this earth, which has not been discovered completely yet"

The words above were spoken by Saqlain Mushtaq, the talented Pakistani off-spinner and the pioneer of the most debated technique in the history of cricket, the "doosra". These were his words, as reported in ESPNCricinfo when asked if there could be more innovations apart from the doosra.

Few years later, he introduced the "teesra" to World cricket, dismissing Russell Arnold with the delivery in the forgotten Indian Cricket League while playing for Lahore Badshahs.

What made Saqlain special was his ability to master the art of bowling the doosra without violating the ICC law for bending the elbow. A task which future bowlers, Shoaib Malik, Saeed Ajmal, Muttiah Muralitharan, Ajantha Mendis, Harbhajan Singh and Johan Botha failed to do.

Purists feel that the delivery cannot be bowled without violating the clause by ICC, but the Pakistani spinner has never had trouble when bowling the delivery, unlike his followers.

Saqlain Mushtaq in stats and numbers

Whichever way the controversy goes, there is no doubting that Saqlain Mushtaq, the youngest to take 100 and 200 ODI wickets will be remembered for this controversial delivery. A fantastic attacking spinner, Saqlain complemented a power-packed Pakistan pace attack in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He played 49 Tests and 169 ODIs, taking 208 and 288 wickets respectively. He was largely used at the death in ODIs for his umpteen variations which bamboozled batsmen on the charge.

He represented Surrey in England for eight consecutive seasons from 1997 to 2004. However, his most important contribution to the game is not based on statistics but an invention - the "Doosra".

Understanding the law

It is inevitable that the elbow rule is explained when talking about the doosra. There is a common misconception amongst cricket viewers that a bent elbow is equal to 'chucking', which is absurd. Many bowlers do bend their elbows. What is important is if the bowler straightens his arm beyond the permissible limit of 15 degrees.

The trick of the trade

Doosra or the "second delivery" was invented by Saqlain at a time when off-spinners were largely used as run containing options. Adding a delivery that spun the other way (towards the leg-side like a leg-spinner) with the same action put the batsmen in two minds.

