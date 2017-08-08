Six things that can happen in cricket with Neymar's transfer fee

One thing that has taken the sporting world by storm in the past few days has been the transfer of Brazilian superstar Neymar from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.
Though the forward was expected to make a switch from Catalunya to Paris, the cost of the transfer was more than twice the world record transfer fee.
Also read: Neymar to PSG: 15 Blockbuster movies whose budgets were less than the €222m ($263m) fee
Neymar's 222 million euros has overtaken the previous world record transfer fee, set by Manchester United when they signed Paul Pogba for 89 million euros.
222 million euros (1665 crore INR approx.) is a lot of money and can be used to do several things. Let us take a look at the things that could (not really) happen in the cricket world with this huge sum.
Disclaimer: This article is a work of fiction and has nothing to do with reality. Please don't take it seriously.
Also read: Things that you could get with PSG’s €222 million offer for Neymar
BCCI fighting for 999 cr. INR from the ICC
Pay us 60% of the money or we will boycott our next bilateral series against Sri Lanka: BCCI in a 'fake telephonic conversation" with the ICC
Remember the time when BCCI threatened to pull out of the ICC Champions Trophy when the ICC decided to pay them only $293 million from the $570 million they would have received under the 2014 arrangement?
If the ICC get 1665 crore INR, they will be expected to give a certain percentage of that money to all the cricket boards. But, just because they are the bosses and have the power (N Srinivasan too) to do whatever they want, it is certain that BCCI will demand a majority (maybe 60%) of the money.
If the ICC fail to agree to BCCI's terms, they will boycott the bilateral series against Sri Lanka, which is on-par with the Ashes.
What will happen if the world's richest board threatens to pull out from the most anticipated series every single year? Fans will be sad (come on, who will be happy if the most competitive series in world cricket is cancelled?), official broadcasters will face a massive loss (trust me, the fans follow every single ball of the series), the players will miss competition from the opponents (yes, Sri Lankan bowlers conceding runs vs Indian batsmen scoring. Isn't this a competitive matchup?) and a lot more.
England attracting more foreign players to play for them
Over the years, the English cricket team has featured players from other countries. The Jason Roys, Eoin Morgans, Ben Stokes, Kevin Pietersens have all come to England from some other country.
With more money, England can only attract more players to represent them and make them a stronger side, just to make an early exit in the ICC events. Just imagine them giving county contracts to some world class players and making them play for England. Woahhh!!
In spite of having so much money, they can't buy 11 Stuart Binnys, instead, they could go for some less prolific players when compared to Binny in the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Starc etc.
I am very sure that these players will be itching to play alongside Binny as he is by far the best in what he does, c̶a̶r̶r̶y̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶d̶r̶i̶n̶k̶s̶ playing cricket.
A new IPL franchise will make an entry and win the IPL before Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore have the strongest team on paper in the IPL and can challenge any T20 team across the world. Over the years, they have had the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul, Dale Steyn, Tillakaratne Dilshan in their line-up.
With such a team, most people who don't follow IPL would assume that RCB have lifted the trophy at least a couple of times in the past. But, in reality, the only time the RCB captain (along with Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab captain) has got to touch the IPL trophy is during the opening ceremony.
Yes, the Virat Kohli-led side are yet to win the IPL even once and the only thing they have done consistently since the first season has been to give the South African cricket team a fitting tribute by somehow finding ways to choke (maybe, because of the South African presence in the squad).
Would it be surprising if the entire INR 1665 crore are spent to buy a new team and players in the auction and that team goes on to win the IPL before the Bangalore based franchise? Well, I don't mind betting on it.
Biopics on 19 cricketers can be made
What is the trend nowadays if you are a cricketer? A biopic on you in the fag end of your career or after your career has ended.
On an average, the total budget of a movie (taking MS Dhoni's movie into account) is 104 cr. INR. Out of the total money spent, 88 cr. will be spent on production and the remaining 16 on advertising.
Here is where the producers can use their brilliance and completely cut down on the 16 cr. for advertising. Instead, they can ask the cricketers to promote the movie themselves. Their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram accounts can be used for promotional activities and if those are not enough, they can launch their own mobile app for promotion.
When the cricketer gives an interview, he can be asked to establish a connection between the movie and the question and promote it; he can talk about the movie from the commentary box instead of talking about the match and he can also go to government houses to promote the movie.
If we estimate the cost of one movie to be 88 cr. INR, biopics on 19 cricketers can be made. I just can't wait to see the biopic on Ashok Dinda: the Untold Story of a high jumper.
Shahid Afridi can donate 80% of the money to charity for every duck he scores
Though Afridi isn't the batsman with the most number of ducks, he is fondly known for being dismissed for nought.
Even though he wants to score runs, Afridi is so generous that he will get out for a duck and give some of the money to charity. Come on, which 'batsman' likes to get out for a duck for no reason? Why 80% of the money you ask? That's just a random figure.
One might argue that Afridi has hung up his boots a while ago. But, one player who can still make a comeback is the legendary Pakistan cricketer. So, you can never rule this out as Afridi has already come out of retirement four times.
Keep calm and always trust in Afridi making a comeback.
On a serious note, Afridi spends a lot of time and money running the Shahid Afridi Foundation that helps families in Pakistan.
Even this much money can't help South Africa win a World Cup
We just saw how 1665 cr. INR can turn the world of cricket on its head. There are a lot more things that can happen if this money is used properly.
Bangladesh can win a World Cup with their cricket skills instead of their photoshop skills, Pakistan can beat India in a World Cup, Sri Lankan cricket will rise again, maybe down the line even RCB will win the IPL.
While these dream scenarios can still become a reality, one thing that will forever be a dream in spite of spending 1665 cr. INR (or even more money) is South Africa winning an ICC tournament.
Yes, nothing can help them win an ICC tournament because they choke so badly that even if they are the only team playing in the tournament, there are chances that they might not end up winning it.