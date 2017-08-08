Six things that can happen in cricket with Neymar's transfer fee

​

Neymar's transfer fee is €222 million More

One thing that has taken the sporting world by storm in the past few days has been the transfer of Brazilian superstar Neymar from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Though the forward was expected to make a switch from Catalunya to Paris, the cost of the transfer was more than twice the world record transfer fee.

Neymar's 222 million euros has overtaken the previous world record transfer fee, set by Manchester United when they signed Paul Pogba for 89 million euros.

222 million euros (1665 crore INR approx.) is a lot of money and can be used to do several things. Let us take a look at the things that could (not really) happen in the cricket world with this huge sum.

Disclaimer: This article is a work of fiction and has nothing to do with reality. Please don't take it seriously.

BCCI fighting for 999 cr. INR from the ICC

Aren't you bored of this bilateral series? More

Pay us 60% of the money or we will boycott our next bilateral series against Sri Lanka: BCCI in a 'fake telephonic conversation" with the ICC

Remember the time when BCCI threatened to pull out of the ICC Champions Trophy when the ICC decided to pay them only $293 million from the $570 million they would have received under the 2014 arrangement?

If the ICC get 1665 crore INR, they will be expected to give a certain percentage of that money to all the cricket boards. But, just because they are the bosses and have the power (N Srinivasan too) to do whatever they want, it is certain that BCCI will demand a majority (maybe 60%) of the money.

If the ICC fail to agree to BCCI's terms, they will boycott the bilateral series against Sri Lanka, which is on-par with the Ashes.

What will happen if the world's richest board threatens to pull out from the most anticipated series every single year? Fans will be sad (come on, who will be happy if the most competitive series in world cricket is cancelled?), official broadcasters will face a massive loss (trust me, the fans follow every single ball of the series), the players will miss competition from the opponents (yes, Sri Lankan bowlers conceding runs vs Indian batsmen scoring. Isn't this a competitive matchup?) and a lot more.

