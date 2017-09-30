Six instances when MS Dhoni got the better of Australian bowlers at the death

MS Dhoni and finishes go hand in hand. His finishing skills are second to none and he is regarded as one of the best finishers the game has ever seen. His ability to pace his innings according to the situation and change gears as and when required is exemplary.
When he feels he is out of touch or not timing the ball well, he guides the youngsters around him, giving them the freedom to express themselves and take control of the situation. A perfect example would be the India-Australia game in Sydney where India were chasing 330 and Dhoni was batting with Manish Pandey. Dhoni was struggling to find his timing, and hence encouraged Pandey who was batting with him, eventually taking India home in the final over.
Often, we have seen Dhoni turn on the style during the death overs of the game and on many occasions, he has gotten the better of the opposition in the final overs of the innings. Many of these instances have been against the Aussies.
Here’s a look at a few times Dhoni got the better of Aussies pacers at the death.
#6 50*, Chandigarh (2007)
After his T20 success in 2007, MS Dhoni was made the captain for the first time in ODIs, for a seven-match ODI series against the visiting Australians. The start to his tenure wasn’t a great one as India lost two out of their first three games. In a bid to stay alive in the series, Dhoni opted to bat after winning the toss.
India got off to a good start courtesy two good partnerships at the top, and looked strong at 174/2 in 36 overs. Australia had scored in excess of 290 in each of the previous three games, making a score of 275-280 a bare necessity. Dhoni then decided to promote himself to No. 4 in a bid to help compile a big score. He changed the tempo of India’s innings right from the time he walked out to bat.
Finding the gaps with ease and scoring at a brisk pace, Dhoni made an unbeaten 50 off just 35 balls to help India post 291, that eventually proved to be a match-winning score as Australia fell eight runs short.
#5 124, Nagpur (2009)
After having lost the first one-dayer of the series, India were looking to bounce back, but were reduced to 97/3 when MS Dhoni walked out to bat. He adjusted beautifully to different phases in the innings, first stabilising it along with Gautam Gambhir and then turning on his hard-hitting mode once the death overs arrived.
By the end of the 40th over, India had reached 246/4 and Dhoni was batting on 70 off 80 balls. What followed was a typical Dhoni finish. He scored 54 runs off his next 27 deliveries, helping India post a mammoth 354. His batting at the death was a treat to watch, as he managed to hit the Aussie pacers all over the park.
#4 44*, Adelaide (2012)
After enduring a 4-0 whitewash, a 1-1 T20I series draw, and a win and loss apiece in the Commonwealth Bank Tri-series, India were struggling through a tough tour of Australia in 2011/12. At Adelaide, after having conceded 270, India were on course to chase down the target, when they lost Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir in the span of three overs. Panic ensued.
Dhoni walked out to bat with 92 runs to get in the final 15 overs.
With Suresh Raina also relatively new at the crease and the lower order not in the best of form, Dhoni chose to play it safe by rotating the strike, taking lots of ones and twos. He formed a 61-run partnership with Raina who got out when India needed 31 off 23 balls, which eventually came down to 13 off the last 6 and then 12 off the final 4.
Dhoni, who was batting on 31, hadn’t scored a boundary until then. With the pressure mounting and experts already criticising the captain for a seemingly messed-up chase, Dhoni cleared the longest boundary in Australia, hammering a 113-metre six off Clint McKay, and following it up with a double and a three off the last delivery to seal the game for India.
#3 139, Mohali (2013)
In October 2013, Mohali's PCA Stadium got to witness one of the best ODI innings by an Indian captain. After having squared the series in Jaipur, the hosts were sent to bat, and were reeling at 76/4 when Indian captain MS Dhoni strode out to bat. By the 32nd over, India were in deep trouble, staggering at 154/6.
What followed was a pure masterclass from the Indian skipper. Dhoni took India to 303 by the end of 50 overs. At the 40-over mark, the score read 202/6, with 260-270 looking good enough, if he batted till the end.
However, Dhoni decided to cut loose at the death, taking a special liking towards Shane Watson and James Faulkner. He hit them to all parts of the ground, finishing with a 121-ball 139 which comprised 12 fours and 5 sixes.
Unfortunately, the innings wasn’t enough as the Indian pacers leaked runs at the death, allowing Australia to clinch a memorable win with three balls to spare.
#2 62, Bengaluru (2013)
There couldn’t have been a better venue than Bengaluru for a thrilling and a high-scoring series finale (the series was tied at 2-2). Big scores were expected on a flat track and both teams were eager to chase. Australia won a crucial toss and inserted India to bat.
After a solid 112-run opening stand, India found themselves in a tricky situation at 232/4 by the end of the 40-over mark. Dhoni was batting with Rohit Sharma (who had completed his second hundred of the series).
However, on a belter of a track with small boundaries, a score of 325-330 was needed. A brutal onslaught followed, which helped India get to a mammoth 383 by the end of 50 overs. It was batting of the highest quality, as the Dhoni-Rohit onslaught left Australia shell-shocked. Dhoni scored a quick-fire 62 off just 38 balls with the help of seven fours and six sixes (one of which cleared the stadium).
The Dhoni knock was overshadowed by Rohit Sharma’s 209, but it was crucial as it helped India win the series 3-2.
#1 79, Chennai (2017)
Coming in to bat when his team are in trouble and bailing them out of it is not new to India’s most successful skipper. In the first ODI against Australia, he strode out at No. 6 with India in trouble at 64/4, a score that soon became 87/5.
Dhoni, along with Hardik Pandya, started rebuilding India’s innings. Starting off slowly, Dhoni kept rotating the strike, allowing Pandya to play freely. After Pandya got out in the 41st over, having scored a brilliant 83, Dhoni took the responsibility of taking India to a respectable score.
Along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he launched a superb counter-attack on the Aussie death bowlers. Scoring a brilliant 79, Dhoni ensured India reached 283. He smartly played the entire innings: when Pandya was going great guns, he allowed him to take strike, and when the time came, he too exploded.
His knock of 79 and Pandya’s all-round show helped India take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.