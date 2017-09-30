Six instances when MS Dhoni got the better of Australian bowlers at the death

​

MS Dhoni and finishes go hand in hand. His finishing skills are second to none and he is regarded as one of the best finishers the game has ever seen. His ability to pace his innings according to the situation and change gears as and when required is exemplary.

When he feels he is out of touch or not timing the ball well, he guides the youngsters around him, giving them the freedom to express themselves and take control of the situation. A perfect example would be the India-Australia game in Sydney where India were chasing 330 and Dhoni was batting with Manish Pandey. Dhoni was struggling to find his timing, and hence encouraged Pandey who was batting with him, eventually taking India home in the final over.

Often, we have seen Dhoni turn on the style during the death overs of the game and on many occasions, he has gotten the better of the opposition in the final overs of the innings. Many of these instances have been against the Aussies.

Here’s a look at a few times Dhoni got the better of Aussies pacers at the death.

#6 50*, Chandigarh (2007)

After his T20 success in 2007, MS Dhoni was made the captain for the first time in ODIs, for a seven-match ODI series against the visiting Australians. The start to his tenure wasn’t a great one as India lost two out of their first three games. In a bid to stay alive in the series, Dhoni opted to bat after winning the toss.

India got off to a good start courtesy two good partnerships at the top, and looked strong at 174/2 in 36 overs. Australia had scored in excess of 290 in each of the previous three games, making a score of 275-280 a bare necessity. Dhoni then decided to promote himself to No. 4 in a bid to help compile a big score. He changed the tempo of India’s innings right from the time he walked out to bat.

Finding the gaps with ease and scoring at a brisk pace, Dhoni made an unbeaten 50 off just 35 balls to help India post 291, that eventually proved to be a match-winning score as Australia fell eight runs short.

#5 124, Nagpur (2009)

After having lost the first one-dayer of the series, India were looking to bounce back, but were reduced to 97/3 when MS Dhoni walked out to bat. He adjusted beautifully to different phases in the innings, first stabilising it along with Gautam Gambhir and then turning on his hard-hitting mode once the death overs arrived.

