Shpageeza Cricket League: Suicide bomber detonates explosives outside Kabul International Stadium, two reportedly dead

An ongoing game of the Shpageeza T20 Cricket League in Afghanistan between the Boost Defenders and the Mis-E-Ainak Knights is currently put to a pause after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at a check point outside the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, the venue for the game.

The incident took place at quarter to four on Wednesday (September 13). A civilian and a security official have already lost their lives in the explosion.

Initially, it was reported that the explosion took place at the stadium gate. However, security sources later confirmed that the place of the blast was a checkpoint outside the stadium.

The match was halted immediately after the news of the explosion reached the match officials. However, the play might resume soon after additional security measures are incorporated by the concerned parties.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed a blast occurred at one of the gates at their Kabul stadium during a Shpageeza Cricket League match — Raajeev (@Raajeev_romi) September 13, 2017

The Shpageeza Cricket League was established by Afghanistan Cricket Board in 2013 and is currently in its fifth season. It has been a testing pad for talented youngsters from all nooks and corners of the country.

It is sad to see that just as the International Cricket Council was taking baby steps towards restoring international cricket in Pakistan, an incident like this had to take place in another country that was recently granted Test status.

