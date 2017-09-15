Shpageeza Cricket League 2017: Speen Ghar Tigers vs Kabul Eagles live streaming

​

In the tenth match of Afghanistan's Shpageeza Cricket League, Asghar Stanikzai's Kabul Eagles will lock horns with Shafiqullah Shafaq's Speen Ghar Tigers at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground.

Riding on Usman Ghani's brilliance, the Tigers have registered wins in two of their three encounters so far. However, they suffered a heavy 82-run defeat in their last outing against Band-e-Amir Dragons and currently occupy the third spot on the table. On the other hand, league leaders Kabul Eagles have had a perfect start to this year's campaign with their skipper leading from the front.

The latest edition of the tournament has garnered widespread interest because of the fact that various international players and coaches have been roped in by the six franchises. Today's second match of the day will feature the likes of Hamid Hassan and Solomon Mire, who will take the field for Eagles, and Elton Chigumbura and Samiullah Shenwari, who are a part of the Herschelle Gibbs-coached Tigers.

Though there is an acute lack of live coverage and streaming options for the Shpageeza Cricket League for fans around the world, Sportskeeda has got you covered with their live stream.

