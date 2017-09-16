Shpageeza Cricket League 2017: Mis Ainak Knights vs Speen Ghar Tigers Live Streaming

​

The Shpageeza Cricket League is entering its business end and game 13 will witness red-hot Mis Ainak Knights square off against Speen Ghar Tigers, who still have a chance of making it into the playoffs.

The Knights ended Kabul Eagles' unbeaten streak with a jittery 2-wicket win while the Tigers come into the clash off the back of a pummelling against the same opponents.

Ainak Knights have some serious firepower, with the likes of Vusi Sibanda, Sikandar Raza, Dawlat Zadran and Mohammad Nabi all capable of winning a match single-handedly. Opener Ishanullah is in fine form as well, having smashed a 50 in the win against Kabul.

For the Tigers, Elton Chigumbura is the star attraction but he will need support from Noor Ali Zadran and Samiullah Shenwari if their side are to put up a fight.

Whichever way the game might tilt, it promises to be a cracker of a contest and hence it is important for fans all over the world to have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the action. Since most of the live streams available are illegal, we have come up with the perfect solution.

