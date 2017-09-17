Shpageeza Cricket League 2017: Kabul Eagles vs Band-e-Amir Dragons live streaming

​

The final group stage match of the exciting Shpageeza Cricket League in Afghanistan takes place between the Kabul Eagles and the Band-e-Amir Dragons.

Both the sides have already qualified for the semifinals but with a win, the Dragons have a chance to go on top of the table, which would give them an easier opponent in the knockout game.

The Dragons won their previous match against the Amo Sharks whereas the Eagles lost their last encounter against the Boost Defenders.

The Dragons are captained by 18-year-old sensation Rashid Khan and the side consists of a lot domestic Afghanistan stars.

The match is taking place at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground in Kabul, Afghanistan.

