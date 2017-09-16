Shpageeza Cricket League 2017: Kabul Eagles vs MIS Ainak Knights Live Streaming

​

Game 11 of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2017 will witness the Kabul Eagles taking the battle to MIS Ainak Knights at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground.

The Eagles sit pretty at the top of the table with a perfect record, having won all three of their games thus far. The Knights too have had a decent start to the season, winning two out of their three games. They will look to keep up that run of form on Saturday and end Kabul's unbeaten streak.

The Eagles boast of some pretty talented players in their ranks, including Asghar Stanikzai, Karim Sadiq, Solomon Mire and R Mutumbami. The Knights though look the stronger team on paper with a stacked roster. Experienced Zimbabwe batsman Vusi Sibanda will lead the Knights and he will receive able support from the likes of Sikandar Raza, Dawlat Zadran and Mohammad Nabi.

With the Shpageeza Cricket League gaining in popularity, it is important for fans all over the world to have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the action. Since most of the live streams available are illegal, we have come up with the perfect solution.

Sportskeeda will be streaming all the matches of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2017, giving fans the opportunity to follow the game live without any hassle. To watch the upcoming game live, you can register below:

