Shpageeza Cricket League 2017: Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders live streaming

The Shpageeza league is well and truly underway in Afghanistan with six teams from the country taking part in the prestigious tournament.

Inspired by the IPL and the other T20 leagues, the Shpageeza league began back in 2013 with five teams taking part in the tournament at that time. The Shpeenghar Tigers, who are still active in the league won the inaugural tournament.

The 2017 edition of the tournament has been a huge success so far with thousands of fans flocking the stadium to watch these international and domestic stars in action.

However, those fans around the world who cannot get to the stadium are finding it difficult to watch the matches live. To add to that, there are only limited streaming options and a majority of them are illegal.

The ninth game of the tournament features the Band-e-Amir Dragons and the Boost defenders. The match is taking place at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground in Kabul from 9 AM local time (10 AM IST).

The Boost Defenders are captained by Shapooz Zadran and feature other star players such as Rayad Emrit, Gulbadin Naib, Jeevan Mendis, Cameron Delport and Morne Van Wyk in their ranks.

Meanwhile, the Dragons are captained by 18-year-old sensation Rashid Khan and the side consists of a lot domestic Afghanistan stars.

This match will surely be a tight contest and we could expect lots of fans to show up in the stadium and support the two sides.

