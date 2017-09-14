Shpageeza Cricket League 2017: Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Speen Ghar Tigers live streaming

​

Can Rashid Khan lead his side BEAD to victory?

After an eventful day in Kabul that saw Cameron Delport scoring the first ever century in the tournament in a thriller between Boost Defencers and Mis Ainak Knights in which the former came out on top by seven runs, Shpageeza Cricket League 2017 is set to enter its fourth day on which Rashid Khan's Band-e-Amir Dragons (BEAD) take on Speen Ghar Tigers (SGT) at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground in Kabul from 9:15 AM local time (10:15 AM IST).

However, the fans around the world are finding it difficult to watch the matches live. To add to that, there are only limited streaming options and a majority of them are illegal.

But now, the fans can breathe easy as we bring you the official streaming of the 2017 Shpageeza Cricket League. You just need to register below and you can watch the matches live.

Rashid's BEAD features the likes of Ashan Priyanjan, Najibullah Zadrah, the reliable Afghan bat Rahmat Shah and Zimbabwe pacer Tendai Chatara while SGT look strong on paper with players like Elton Chigumbura, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari and Shafiqullah in the ranks.

SGT are second on the table with four points, same as table toppers Kabul Eagles but have an inferior NRR when compared to the Eagles. BEAD have played just one match so far and failed to end up on the winning side.

