Shpageeza Cricket League 2017: Amo Sharks vs MIS Ainak Knights live streaming

The eighth match of the Shpageeza Cricket League will see the Amo Sharks take on the MIS Ainak Knights at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground. Undeterred by a reported bombing during the game between the Knights and Boost Defenders, the league continues with the Sharks, featuring Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq and Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza, aiming to get their first points in the tournament, as they currently languish at the bottom of the points table.

For the Knights, currently third in the points table, the aim will be to break into the top-two and carry the momentum forward in the tournament. They have, in their ranks, Zimbabwean stalwarts Sikandar Raza, Vuzi Sibanda, as well as Afghanistan star Mohammad Nabi. Kabul Tigers and Speen Ghar Tigers still sit atop the table with two wins each to their name.

