Shpageeza Cricket League 2017: Amo Sharks vs Boost Defenders live streaming

​

More

The 12th match of the Shpageeza Cricket League, Afghanistan’s premier T20 tournament, will witness wooden spoons Amo Sharks and Boost Defenders lock horns against each other to reclaim lost pride. The Sharks, who previously had in their ranks former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table, with three defeats from three games next to their name.

The situation isn’t great for the Defenders either, who, in four games, have notched up just one win. Led by Shabir Noori, and consisting of international cricketers like Rayad Emrit, Jeevan Mendis, as well as Afghanistan stars Shapoor Zadran and Nawroz Mangal, the side will aim to at least go past the Speen Ghar Tigers.

For fans from around the world, who are having issues watching the match live due to the limited streaming options available, most of which are illegal, the solution is with us.

Sportskeeda will be streaming all the matches of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2017, providing fans the unique opportunity to follow the game live without any hassle. To watch the upcoming game live, you can register below:

​

Users can get a 50% discount if they use the voucher code 'sportskeeda50'.

​