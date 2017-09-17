Shpageeza Cricket League 2017: Amo Sharks vs Band-e-Amir Dragons Live Streaming

​

Rashid Khan has led his side brilliantly thus far More

The penultimate group stage match of Shpageeza Cricket League 2017 will witness wooden spooners Amo Sharks attempt to salvage some pride when they get set to take on high-flying Band-e-Amir Dragons at Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground.

The Sharks are winless in the tournament so far and this will be their final opportunity to try and get off the mark. With the likes of Abdul Razzaq, Hamilton Masakadza and Mirwais Ashraf in their ranks, it is rather surprising that they have struggled in such a manner. The Dragons, meanwhile, will look to add to the Sharks' misery whilst pushing for a playoff spot themselves.

The Dragons, with spinning sensation Rashid Khan leading them, still have two games to play but already have one foot in the playoffs.

The Sharks were dismantled in their previous game, succumbing to the Boost Defenders by 21 runs, the same opposition that the Dragons beat by six runs earlier in the competition.

Despite the gulf between the two teams in terms of points, the encounter still promises to be an exciting one. With a limited number of streaming services available for fans to watch the exciting action - most of them are illegal - we have come up with a solution.

